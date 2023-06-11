SUS invested BRL 4 billion in 2022 in procedures; disease is the main cause of death in 606 municipalities in the country

Spending on cancer treatment in 2022 in the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde) was BRL 4 billion, which represented 3% of the total resources allocated to health in Brazil. This amount includes outpatient procedures, hospitalizations and surgeries. Compared to 2020, the 1st year of the covid-19 pandemic, there was a 14% growth in investments made in the area of ​​oncology. The data are in the study “How much does cancer cost?”, product of the partnership between the Observatório de Oncologia, the Center for Strategic Studies of Fiocruz and the Movimento Todos Juntos Contra o Câncer.

The study also shows that, in the last 4 years, the average cost of disease treatment procedures, such as chemotherapy, radiotherapy and immunotherapy, has increased by 400%. A procedure that in 2018 cost BRL 151.33, for example, rose to BRL 758.93 in 2022. The discharge is justified, in part, by the late diagnosis of some types of neoplasms, the incorporation of new drugs and the impact of the covid-19 pandemic in the health system.

If costs increased, the number of outpatient procedures decreased by 74% in 5 years: there were 15 million in 2022 and 4 million in 2018. Breast, prostate, lung, colon and rectum cancers accounted for 54% of the total resources used for cancer treatment in the SUS in 2022.

The INCA (National Cancer Institute) calculates that about 17% of deaths in Brazil are due to cancer, an annual average of 200,000 deaths. The disease is the main cause of death in 606 municipalities in the country. The INCA estimate is that, between 2023 and 2025, the annual average of people affected by the disease will be 704,000 per year.

Event at Fiocruz

These and other data from the study will be presented at the 8th Big Data Forum in Oncology, an event to be held on June 13 at Fiocruz headquarters in Rio de Janeiro. The proposal is to bring together specialists to discuss the costs of treatment in the different stages of cancer, discuss the incorporation and access to new drugs, in addition to bringing reflections on investing in primary care as a way to save resources in the long term.

A cooperation agreement between INCA and Fiocruz will be signed at the opening ceremony of the event. The idea is for the two institutions to work on topics of common interest.

Another highlight of the program is the launch of the 2nd edition of the Fiocruz/Servier International Award. It is aimed at promoting research that develops innovative therapies for cancer patients. The value of 150 thousand euros (about R$ 840 thousand) will be divided into 3 winners. The premium must be used over 2 years. The selection process will have the participation of the Brazilian Society of Oncology and INCA.

With information from Brazil Agency.