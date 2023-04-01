Alphabet, parent company of Google, is cutting more perks from its employees as the tech giant struggles to cut costs and keep pace in the ongoing race to develop advanced artificial intelligence.

The company will close some of its “microkitchens” stocked with free drinks and snacks and closed snack bars with less foot traffic as part of the efficiency effort, according to a memo signed by Google CFO Ruth Porat and other top executives.

Google will also cut its spending on company-provided equipment, such as personal laptops, with top management making “changes to what is available and how often it is replaced,” according to the memo.

“We want to be clear that there are also areas where we will realize savings that will affect some of the services that Googlers use at work and beyond,” some Google executives said in the memo.

“We set the bar high for industry-leading perks, benefits and office amenities, and we will continue to do so well into the future. However, some programs need to evolve to the way Google works today,” the memo added.

In addition to the cost savings, executives said “the changes will reduce food waste and be better for the environment.”

In addition, Google will seek to improve the efficiency of its servers and data centers. The company is also testing an “enhanced purchasing center” to help reduce the cost of supplies.

A Google spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo, first obtained by Insider.

“As we have publicly stated, it is our company’s goal to make lasting savings through greater speed and efficiency,” Google said in a statement.

“As part of that, we are making some practical changes to help us remain responsible stewards of our resources while continuing to offer industry-leading perks, benefits and amenities.”

The loss of more perks could further affect morale at the company, which has long offered employees a host of perks, from free food to team ski trips to office sleep pods.

A 2019 report by Fast Company said that Google has more than 1,300 micro-kitchens in its offices around the world that “laden with dried seaweed, jerky turkey, kombucha and other eclectic delights.”

The memo referenced Google’s recent massive round of around 12,000 layoffs, with executives noting that pink slips “are still being worked on in some countries.”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai framed the cuts as necessary as the company devotes more resources to AI development and other major business news.

The company is trying to catch up with OpenAi’s Microsoft-backed ChatGPT AI chatbot, which has wowed audiences with its advanced human responses to queries in recent months.

Google’s chatbot Bard has received mixed reviews so far.

Google laid off at least 31 on-site massage therapists in California alone as part of its layoffs last January.

Elsewhere, Google is requiring employees at its unprofitable cloud division to share desks and rotate their days at the office.

Last September, Google’s boss instructed some managers to reduce spending on team-building activities and non-essential travel.