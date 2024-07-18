Despite all the controversies about JK Rowling, Warner Bros. is moving ahead with its plans to adapt the books Harry Potter in an extensive live action series. In this way, a series of interesting details about this production were recently revealed, confirming the price of this show and its duration.

According to Casey Bloys, president and CEO of HBO and Max content, the series Harry Potter It will be the company’s most expensive production. With a budget of approximately $125 million dollars, the adventure of the boy who lived will be more expensive than game of Thrones and House of the Dragonproductions that previously had this honour. Here we are talking about a scale that will pay honour to the magical world created by Rowling.

Along with this, it has been confirmed that the series of Harry Potter will have seven seasons, each one adapting the books as faithfully as possible. What’s interesting is that Warner Bros. plans to take 10 years to carry this out. Considering the show is scheduled to premiere in 2026, this means we wouldn’t see the finale until 2036.

Currently, Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod, who worked on Succession, are working to adapt the books to the streaming service, where they plan to pay homage to the original work as well as the films, bringing this story to a new audience. For now, we can only wait for more information to become available, something that will probably happen next year.

Remember, the series of Harry Potter will reach Max by 2026. In related news, JK Rowling attacks new Harry Potter actor. Likewise, Harry Potter illustration sells for millions of dollars.

Author’s Note:

The only thing I expect from the series of Harry Potteris that they make a good adaptation of the story. Rowling is infamous for making things up and retroactively changing them to fit what she has created, and I hope that does not happen in this new adaptation.

