Tomorrow it will be 13 years since the death of Francesco Cossiga and the death of Silvio Berlusconi just over two months ago offers the opportunity to retrace the stages of the relationship between the two, who found themselves crossing their political destinies in a historical moment in which with the tycoon’s descent into the field seemed to open a new page of Italian democracy in the sign of bipolarity and alternation, as strongly hoped for by the former Head of State in the final phase of his presidential mandate.

A perspective that in May 1994 prompted Cossiga, senator for life, to grant his vote of confidence to allow the birth of the first Berlusconi government, otherwise lacking in Palazzo Madama the numbers necessary to obtain a majority. A decision taken “to provide a solution to the government crisis -explained the former President of the Republic- for a courageous progress along the path of complete democracy, as if the ‘already’ were valid even in the ‘not yet’, for the re-foundation of our Republic with a new national pact that does not deny anything of the historical and ethical roots of the Republic”.

From that moment an intense relationship developed between the two, between sincere friendship and some misunderstandings of a mainly political nature, as evidenced by the words that Berlusconi pronounced while paying homage to Cossiga’s body: “I am here to mourn a very dear, affectionate and generous friend. From today I will miss his affection, his intelligence, his irony, his support”.

Of course, in the more than 15 years that elapsed from that first political-parliamentary crossroads, between Cossiga and Berlusconi there were precisely moments of friction. Just think of the solicitations of the former Head of State for the age-old question of the conflict of interest to be resolved. Or the birth of the first Executive chaired by a former communist, Massimo D’Alema, thanks to the decisive votes of the UDR, founded by the former pickaxe, a few months after Berlusconi’s decision to blow up the constitutional reform project drawn up by the Bicameral commission chaired by the leader Ds.

Thus, when the leader of Forza Italia returned to lead the Government in 2001, the former Head of State did not go beyond an abstention vote, “because of the serious moral judgment you pronounced on me – he said addressing the premier – but above all for the contempt she expressed for a political operation, which could also legitimately be judged wrong, but which had a great understanding of national and civil ethics: the appointment of a person who had served in the Italian Communist Party as Prime Minister, in addition to immediately and concretely protect the country’s vital internal and international interests”.

But, thanks to the incessant and precious mending work carried out by Paolo Bonaiuti and Gianni Letta, the thread of the relationship between the two never broke, also due to the common vision on fundamental political issues, united above all in underlining the need for a profound institutional reform of the country.

“From this point of view we can speak of parallel political lives”, notes to Adnkronos Francesco D’Onofrio, very close to Cossiga and undersecretary for Reforms just when the then Head of State sent the message to the Chambers on June 26, 1991. ” In fact, both – he adds – have experienced the disappointment of having imagined, having committed themselves and having worked for radical changes in their country and not having seen them implemented”.

Try to give an explanation Vincenzo Scotti, DC parliamentarian and several times minister, one of the main political players in the months in which Cossiga ‘pick’d the system’ and then with active roles also in the years in which Berlusconi established himself on the political scene. “Cossiga – he explains to Adnkronos – intercepts the country’s political crisis, but faced with the difficulties of the DC and the PSI following the fall of the Berlin Wall, De Mita and Craxi are unable to consolidate the alliance between the two parties and give it a political meaning”.

“The objective they should have pursued was that of an institutional change in the second part of the Constitution, made possible by overcoming those political conditions that had led De Gasperi and Togliatti to develop a type of model functional to the fear of not knowing which of the two would have prevailed”.

As for Berlusconi, Scotti continues, “the idea of ​​a liberalization of the country characterizes the beginning and the end of his political journey, but, despite the presence of jurists and constitutionalists alongside him, there is no precise reform project, a design political, more precisely he is unable to go beyond the announcements also because he is crushed by his government allies”.

Cossiga, however, believed that Berlusconi, precisely because he had large majorities, should have carried out a more incisive reforming action, for example on some matters such as justice, and offered him his support right up to the last minute. After all, it was with the center-right that the ‘four cats’ who recognized themselves in the positions of Cossiga, who once again voted for confidence in Berlusconi’s last government, in May 2008, “because – he explained – I don’t know how legitimate other majorities in our democracy than those envisaged by the Constitution” and “because very serious problems loom over our country, Europe and the world such as hunger, fundamentalist Islamic terrorism and the growing poverty of our people”.

It was the last significant political-parliamentary crossing between the two, given that Cossiga would die on 17 August 2010, before seeing Berlusconi’s resignation and the birth of the technical government chaired by Mario Monti; the condemnation of the leader of Forza Italia and the forfeiture of the Senate following the Severino law in 2013; then the rehabilitation and return to Parliament of the former prime minister.