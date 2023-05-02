













Cosplayers denounce discrimination by prohibiting them from entering a shopping mall

According to the publication, the policemen argued that they could not allow people to enter the plaza in disguise, which sounds contradictory, especially when many attendees go to the cinema complex in costume at a movie show. The group of cosplayersFortunately, he managed to enter a store called Happy Land where they managed to take refuge.

The curious thing about this story is that the “guards” of this shopping center, which anyone can enter, already had in their sights the cosplayersWell, I already knew they were going to enter. – surely to put together some kind of robbery like the jokers do in the Dark Knight movie –. But, that was not the case, they were just young people having a good time and nothing more.

Although it is not “common” to see people in disguise enter a shopping center, unless it is to perform some kind of service, we do not see any kind of reason for the supposed authorities of said venue to Pachuca They could intimidate the freedom of a group of young people who were only going to have a good time and without malicious intent.

Unless this group of people carried out some kind of promotion such as handing out flyers or charging for photos, then they could have a problem, because those are activities that require prior permits.

The cosplayers were discriminated without arguments

If this group of cosplayers wanted it, they could go to the CONAPRED (let’s see if they don’t end up closing it too) which is the body that is in charge of reviewing this kind of irregularities because no one should be discriminated against, not even for cosplaying in a shopping center.

Now, this story cannot end in a “Law and Order-style” lawsuit, rather it is a public apology and nothing more. Nor is it that in Mexico these kinds of issues are resolved in courts and before a Supreme Court judge.

What is a fact is that these kinds of issues should not happen, which is a shame.