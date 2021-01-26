In what they decide on Japan If earning money from cosplaying is copyright infringement, then Taiwan There are already laws in which teaching extra means spending time in jail and, incidentally, paying a fine. Why do we say it? Well, it’s something that just happened to a cosplayer.

During the anime and manga expo Fancy Frontier in Taipei, a Taiwanese cosplayer got in trouble for teaching too much in an area very close to the event. What exactly happened? She lifted her skirt and showed that she was not wearing underwear and the photographers lost their minds.

The cosplayer she was immediately arrested for violating a law on sexual morality in Taiwan. This situation even became news on local television and it was a topic of conversation among the community that is dedicated to cosplay and that goes to conventions.

Now, this is not the first time that has happened, since, in 2012, a Japanese cosplayer went through something similar when she revealed her ‘butt’ for some photos during the same convention.

Also, the Taiwanese cosplayer was sentenced to spend three months in prison and in the process pay a fine of thousands of dollars, a detail that can still be appealed. Now, in defense he says that she does not wear underwear and that she gave it up, but, showing like that in public maybe means something else.

The cosplayer followed the rules of the event

The event Fancy Frontier has very strict rules about how cosplay should be. For example, outfits cannot show nipples, genitals, or buttocks.

The funny thing is that it is possible to wear bathing suits, which perhaps contradicts all the above. To this we must add that those attending the event have no interference outside the facilities, so there is no way to put some kind of stop to a cosplayer.

We will see what happens with this issue which is going around the world. Do you think this cosplayer went too far? Do not stop giving us your opinion through our social networkss.

