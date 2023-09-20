A new Chinese law could be to forbid completely i cosplay taken from anime in the area. This is a new security law presented by the Chinese parliament at the beginning of September, which among other measures provides that citizens cannot wear clothes that “offend the feelings of the Chinese nation”.
The provision establishes that any type of clothing that “endangers the Chinese national spirit or hurts national feelings” could be banned and lead to sanctions. Naturally, cosplay is not explicitly mentioned in the text, but according to many commentators the real objective would be precisely to hit the anime sectorparticularly strong in recent years, as a response to the discharge of cooling water from Japan’s Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean, an act that created major friction between the two nations
Will cosplay disappear from China?
Fuji TV released a video which shows a spat between a Chinese public park employee and some people dressed in “Tang Dynasty” costumes. The employee was annoyed that they looked like “Japanese clothes”. The fact was taken as a specific case of the new law and many began to fear big problems for cosplayers, despite China also having its own dedicated conventions.
