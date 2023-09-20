A new Chinese law could be to forbid completely i cosplay taken from anime in the area. This is a new security law presented by the Chinese parliament at the beginning of September, which among other measures provides that citizens cannot wear clothes that “offend the feelings of the Chinese nation”.

The provision establishes that any type of clothing that “endangers the Chinese national spirit or hurts national feelings” could be banned and lead to sanctions. Naturally, cosplay is not explicitly mentioned in the text, but according to many commentators the real objective would be precisely to hit the anime sectorparticularly strong in recent years, as a response to the discharge of cooling water from Japan’s Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean, an act that created major friction between the two nations