During this summer we have met different cosplay that take advantage of the heat to show characters in other facets. we already saw jinx Y hinata ready to take a dip. Now it was the turn of two of the most popular girls with a Yor Forger and Marin Kitagawa cosplay.

This curious collaboration is the work of the cosplayers Tuticos and Flaiveth. Both decided to unite to try to do justice to two of the most popular anime characters at the moment. the protagonist of My Dress Up Darling and the matriarch of the Forgers of SPY X FAMILY.

this cosplay of Yor Forger Y Marin Kitagawa not only unites these beloved franchises. Rather, it lets us see them in a more relaxed environment and makes us want to take a vacation. Obviously Marin had it easier, since we have already seen her in a bikini in her anime.

Source: Tuticos

Source: Toticos

Source: Toticos

But we cannot leave behind the effort of characterizing Yor Forger. The cosplayer has a very remarkable resemblance to the renowned thorn princess. In addition, he took elements from her to make her easily recognizable, without leaving behind the aspect of summer relaxation.

the cosplay of Yor Forger Y Marin Kitagawa is driving fans of both cosplayers crazy. As if that were not enough, they did not want to waste the opportunity to earn some money. Since they offer some personalized images and unpublished photos of this session. Will they cheer?

Who are Marin Kitagawa and Yor Forger

Marin Kitagawa She is the protagonist of the manga and anime. My Dress Up Darling. She is an anime and video game lover so she loves cosplaying her favorite characters.. Since the premiere of his anime, he has enjoyed enormous popularity. Perhaps that is why we often see her represented by various artists.

Source: Cloverworks

For its part, Yor Forger is one of the main characters of SPY X FAMILY. With Loid Y Anya Forge they form a fake family where each one has different abilities. One is a spy, another a telepath, and Yor is a skilled assassin known as the Thorn Princess.. Did you ever expect to see a cosplay of Yor Forger Y Marin Kitagawa together?

