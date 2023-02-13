Conspito, Nordio’s decision could be overturned. Here because

The case continues to be discussed Cospito. If from one point of view politic the matter seems closed, with Delmaster And Donzelli of Fdi which, barring sensational twists and turns, should stay in their placethe judicial case instead is still open. And it risks – we read in the Corriere della Sera – of extending well beyond the deadline February 24thwhen the hearing before the Cassation court to which he addressed the defender of the anarchist for ask for cancellation of the confirmation of the “hard prison” for his client, decided by the surveillance court of Rome. The “judges of legitimacy” could in fact reject that provision by handing it back to the same magistrates who issued it in December, for motivate him better. The hypothesis of a “cancellation with postponement” of the measure became more probable – not certain – after the Attorney General, representing the prosecution, filed its indictment in which he solicits exactly this result: not the revocation of «41 bis»as anticipated by someone, but one reconsideration of the magistrates who confirmed it.

Since their decision – continues the Corriere – did not respond adequately to complaints from the defence. In particular on connections still in place between inmate And the subversive association “belonging”, able to strengthen the activity of the association itself, which you can not to interrupt if not with the “hard prison“; a point on which the Attorney General Luigi Saved and his deputy Peter Gaeta (drafter of the indictment) denounce a “lack of factuality“. To these findings – now says the Attorney General, in agreement with the defender – the surveillance judges Not gave adequate response. One can arrive at “hard prison” only when other measures prove ineffective or useless, and this was not the case proved enough.

