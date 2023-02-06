Cospito, the lawyer asks Nordio to decide immediately on the 41bis: “Otherwise he will die”

“It is a sacrificial lamb.” This is how Alfredo Cospito was defined by his lawyer Flavio Rossi Albertini, who in an interview with La Repubblica appealed to the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio. The request is to take within six days a decision on the request of the anarchist on hunger strike against the 41bis, without waiting for the ruling of the Cassation on February 24th.

Otherwise Cospito “will die, everyone knows it,” said Rossi Albertini, who expressed fears about the health conditions of his client, who has not yet been assigned a trusted doctor after his transfer to the Opera prison in Milan, week last. For this reason, the latest news on Cospito’s condition dates back to last Saturday, when a collaborator of Rossi Albertini visited him.

By next Sunday, February 12, Nordio will have to respond to the request presented a month earlier by Cospito’s lawyer on the request to put an end to the 41bis for the anarchist. The Minister of Justice has already received the opinion of the National Anti-Mafia Directorate, of the District Anti-Mafia Directorate of Turin and of the Attorney General of Piedmont, Francesco Saluzzo: the first believes that it is not strictly necessary to maintain the 41bis for the anarchist, who with due controls could return to the high security regime, Saluzzo instead said he was against revoking the measure. Less than two weeks from the deadline, on February 24, the Cassation will have to rule on the appeal to the decision of the supervisory court which had confirmed the 41bis for Cospito. Rossi Albertini asks Nordio to decide even before the Cassation, which will meet when it might already be too late.

“I am an observer of what is happening and I see a heartbreaking story, also due to the evident disproportion between Cospito’s crimes and his sentence. Anyone who stops to look at the situation realizes that Cospito suffered a more serious sentence than those for the Capaci massacre, the Bologna massacre, or Piazza Fontana. Cospito may have sent messages, but there are more appropriate tools to punish him,” said the lawyer, who rejected any coincidence between the start of the hunger strike and the inauguration of the Meloni government as “things out of reality”. . “Only on October 20 Cospito has met for the first time the president of the surveillance court of Sassari with whom he addressed his complaint due to his correspondence blocked since before the summer precisely because the 41bis involves that censorship “, said Rossi Albertini, who also rejects the allegations of an understanding with the mafia. “Between the end of December and January, Cospito’s cellmates change”, he explained, “and it is normal for the new ones to compliment each other on a battle which obviously can only see them in agreement”.