The political reactions to the words of the Minister of Justice Charles Nordioin the classroom for urgent information on the anarchist’s hunger strike Alfred Cospitoheld in regime 41bisand the Donzelli case ended up in chaos for having revealed sensitive information on the visit of some parliamentarians of the Democratic Party to the aforementioned prisoner.

Pd, Debora Serracchiani to Nordio: “Donzelli and Delmastro are removed from their roles”

Debora Serracchiani, Pd deputy, said that the Donzelli case is obviously a serious matterSince Nordius started ainternal investigation: “Yesterday Donzelli used a document that could not be available to him” with “details of hearings in prison”. On this “you immediately launched an internal investigation because it is evidently a serious matter”.

“Either it is a matter of hearings in preventive activity” and therefore only “the Dap or you can have them. Or it is information in the field of judicial police investigations and their availability is not even up to you minister, but only to the titular prosecutor of the investigation”, Donzelli “said that these are documents deposited with the Minister of Justice and which can be requested by any parliamentarian. We believe that they cannot be disclosed in any way and you somehow confirmed this to us”.

“But it cleared all our doubts Delmaster who yesterday angelicly confessed that it was he who revealed” the document to Donzelli “and said that it was the Dap’s report to the government. But the Dap’s report is only in the availability of the Dap and him and cannot be disclosed “. What happened” yesterday is of a unheard-of gravity. From this behavior comes out weakened the fight against the mafia and subversive terrorismthe national security and interfered in sensitive investigations. This would be enough to distance from the roles that Donzelli and Delmastro cover”.

“We decided to visit the Sassari prison for humanitarian reasons” and to evaluate Cospito’s “state of health”. “We have never questioned the 41 bis and never asked for the revocation of the 41 bis but only asked for a verification for humanitarian reasons and in fact minister, after these verifications you did just that, you transferred Cospito. We understand your embarrassment to pass from pm to public defender… but what happened yesterday was very serious and here we are also wondered why Donzelli did it and the answer we gave ourselves was this: that perhaps he wanted to show that the “order and security” flag had not been scratched by his decision, minister, to transfer Cospito”.

M5S, Baldino a Nordio: “His reticence tastes like complicity”

These are the words of the deputy M5S Vittoria Baldino: “It is difficult to think that President Meloni’s lieutenant ventured without political direction. We cannot believe that he acted independently, the political mandate comes from Palazzo Chigi where the need to recover credibility is strongly felt”.

For Baldino, “what happened yesterday is bordering on farce. Donzelli interrupted work to recite the skit aimed at regaining his virginity on the 41 bis by exploiting the Cospito case by using it as a political club to strike the opposition.

“The point is not to ask for the revocation of proxies and resignations for Donzelli and Delmastro, we take them for granted; the point is that we ask ourselves what prevents them from presenting them. Minister, it is not clear to us whether you continue to have faith in the Undersecretary. It is clear to us that citizens cannot feel protected by those who handle such sensitive information with this political unscrupulousness. indecent his speech in which he said nothingconfirming theembarrassment of its majority and of the government to which it belongs, but his reticence has the flavor of complicity“.

“No giving in to the blackmail of mafiosi and terrorists, 41 bis cannot be touched but without failing to protect the detainee”. Thus concluded her speech Vittoria Baldino, deputy of the M5S, speaking following the urgent information from Minister Nordio in the Chamber on the Cospito case.

Fdi, Maschio: “41 bis must remain the fundamental pillar”

“We believe that in a phase like this it is necessary to be extremely clear and consistent in maintaining a strong position to protect the 41 bis which is and must remain a fundamental pillar in the fight against the mafia, organized crime, terrorism and to all those forms of crime that have particular characteristics of danger”. He affirmed this Ciro Male of Brothers of Italyspeaking after the information to the House of Justice Minister Carlo Nordio.

“I hope that this will be the unanimous will of Parliament, to maintain a solid and firm line in the fight against organized crime and recover, both in terms of tone and content, the full spirit of unity and collaboration in the fight against the mafia, which is what also at the basis of the constitution of the Anti-Mafia commission which we unanimously approved in the Chamber”.

“Cospito is definitely not a martyr. As far as we are concerned, he is a dangerous subject, a terrorist and he is certainly not a martyr. The dangerous union between mafia and anarchist movements in the common battle to undermine the 41 bis law makes the matter assume a seriousness against which it is necessary and dutiful that the State has raised the level of security”.

“It is dangerous to insinuate oneself into a difficult distinction between 41 bis of series A and series B based on the type of organization to which one belongs”. Male mentions the exponent dem Orlando: “It is dangerous to make distinctions between different responsibilities and we believe that in a phase in which the State is maintaining a solid and firm position, it is dangerous to lend oneself to legitimizing doubts. Using the health conditions of a prisoner, self-inflicted, as a tool to undermine 41 bis is dangerous and we believe it cannot be legitimized and shared. It is necessary to be clear and transparent about 41 bis, which is and must remain a pillar in the fight against crime. I hope that this will be the common will of Parliament, to maintain a solid line on 41 bis and on the fight against organized crime” and rediscover “unity”.

