Moments of tension in the anarchists’ procession which left from Piazza Solferino in support of Alfredo Cospito. Near the Porta Palazzo market, the forces of order launched some tear gas to disperse the demonstrators. The procession then dispersed and separated and then regrouped not far away, in Piazza Borgo Dora, in front of Sermig, where there was brief contact with the police and tear gas was used. Serious inconvenience to city traffic. The use of the police is huge and is monitoring the situation also with the help of a helicopter.

