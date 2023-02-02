Genoa – “Alfredo out of the 41 bis”. It is the request made by the anarchist area activists which in Genoa, in the evening, they are gathered at the Commandery to demonstrate in solidarity with Alfredo Cospito, the ideologist of Fai, the terrorist organization “informal anarchist federation”, which has been on hunger strike for over 100 days against the “hard” prison regime.

More banners at the Commenda in Genoa where anarchists gathered to ask for the release of Alfredo Cospito

About thirty people in the square, behind a banner with the inscription “Close the 41bis, Alfredo free”. The demonstrators, around 7 pm, moved in procession towards Caricamento, blocking the traffic. Then they passed through via del Campo, Fossatello, Sottoripa and piazza Banchi. There were no tense moments.