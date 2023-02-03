“I find the posters posted at the La Sapienza University of Rome which indicate some representatives of the institutions as the ‘murderers of Alfredo Cospito’ extremely serious and unacceptable. The climate that is being created around the story of the anarchist is taking on disturbing contours and should not be underestimated. A unanimous, firm and decisive condemnation is needed for these shameful actions and for this continuous escalation of violence”. The President of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa wrote it.

In the meantime, protest initiatives in support of Alfredo Cospito are multiplying: in Milan the appointment is at 6 pm in the central station area, while on Saturday a garrison is announced near the Opera prison. For Mayor Sala “there is concern”.

Faculty of #Letters , #wisdom, now. The collectives that weeks ago occupied to prevent the convention duly authorized by #University Actiontoday occupy to associate with the #terrorist #Cospito to the #41bis.

These are the battles of the university left. pic.twitter.com/VxmVUxQviX — Nicola D’Ambrosio (@Nic_Dambrosio) February 2, 2023

Demonstrations today also in Bologna and tomorrow in Rome. Shocking posters appeared at La Sapienza University: “Who are the murderers of Alfredo Cospito”, complete with photos of the state authorities. The “provisional protection” has been decided for the Undersecretaries of Justice Andrea Delmastro and Andrea Ostellari,