With a banner displayed on the facade of the Faculty of Letters of Sapienza, the students have just announced theoccupation in solidarity with Alfredo Cospito and against the 41 bis and the life imprisonment impediment.

“As regards the organization of the march, we communicate that from tonight we will stay here and we will go out on Saturday”, the boys announced during the public assembly in solidarity with Alfredo Cospito and against the 41 bis.

“We are here to organize the square on Saturdayfor it to be a participatory procession to the maximum of our possibilities, everyone can take part in it even as individuals”, said a representative of Cambiare Rotta during the assembly attended by collectives and Osa, which is part of the solidarity initiatives with Cospito , on hunger strike for 106 days.

“In the last weeks there has been a criminalization of protests and we don’t think it’s time to divert the discussion from the issues of 41 bis”, the student said again, explaining that “these are crucial weeks for Alfredo’s life but a game is also being played with respect to the possibility of abolishing a certain type of measures “.

“The climate these days is worrying because several solidarity initiatives have united under a single hat called terrorism – he added – We are trying to divert Alfredo’s courage with an anachronistic debate”.

“Anarchists do not negotiate with the state. Alfredo does not negotiate with the state – said one of the members of the Permanent Assembly of solidarity with Cospito -. Does Alfredo talk to the mobsters? Of course, being locked up under the 41 bis it is clear that he talks to the mafia, if he were in a convent he would talk to the friars. Alfredo has broken the dynamics of the 41 bis and continues to talk to the inmates of the other cells even though he cannot do it, it is his form of protest.

“The hearing was brought forward to February 24 but he he may not arrive alive by that date – he added – If Alfredo dies the fight will continue and will be even more determined. It has been said that the State does not surrender to violence but it is only thanks to the mobilization that we have managed to obtain something, otherwise Alfredo would have died in the Bancali prison – he concluded – Alfredo’s struggle revealed what happens in prisons“.