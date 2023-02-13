Cospito resumes the supplements after the opinion in favor of the revocation of the 41bis. The lawyer: “He doesn’t want to commit suicide”

Alfredo Cospito has resumed taking supplements. He would have decided after reading the opinion of the deputy attorney general of Cassation, Piero Gaeta, who said he was in favor of canceling the 41bis for the anarchist, now on the 117th day of hunger strike against hard prison.

The judges of the Court of Cassation will have to pronounce on Cospito’s appeal on February 24th. According to Ansa, the decision to go back to taking supplements was made to arrive lucid at the hearing. After the decision of the Supreme Court, Cospito will decide if and how to continue his protest.

Transferred from the Sassari prison to the Milanese Opera and then to the San Paolo hospital in the Milanese city, Cospito has so far taken water, at least three liters a day, with a few teaspoons of sugar or salt and previously also honey. Now, on the advice of biased doctors, he has also resumed taking potassium, according to reports from La Repubblica. “He told me that he doesn’t want to commit suicide but to fight against 41 which is a terrible thing from what he has seen,” said partisan lawyer Caterina Calia, after visiting Cospito at the San Paolo hospital.

In the indictment filed last February 8, the deputy prosecutor Gaeta requested that the next February 24 the Cassation cancel with postponement the order with which the Surveillance Court had confirmed the 41bis for Cospito. According to Gaeta, the 41bis measure, confirmed in recent days by the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio, cannot justify the “rarefaction and compression of other freedoms within the walls” except by preventing “contacts and connections” which are “concretely” and “specifically” aimed at avoiding “further crimes or activities of the external association”. According to Gaeta, “it is necessary for a “factual basis” to emerge on the basis of “immanent and defined elements”, which “is not found” in the order of the court supervising Cospito.