Prison management Opera rejected the request presented by the defense of Alfredo Cospito to have the anarchist examined by a specialist doctor, on hunger strike for over four months, motivating her denial with the fact that Cospito is detained under the 41 bis. The request, it reads, “cannot be accepted in consideration of the fact that Cospito has already undergone medical examinations by a trusted doctor and therefore his right has already been satisfied. Therefore, taking into account the fact that the prisoner is subjected to regime under Article 41 bis to cut off any contact with the anarchist world, it is not considered necessary to admit additional healthcare, in order not to prejudice the rationale of the provision”, reads the communication from the prison.

Protest the defense of the anarchist. “They prevent us from having the right to health – says the lawyer Flavio Rossi Albertini – according to them only one doctor must provide for the medical needs of a prisoner on the 140th day of fasting”.