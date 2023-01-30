Never pact with those who use violence and threats as an instrument of political struggle. This is what the Council of Ministers established with regard to the latest riots, caused by the anarchists, and the case of Alfredo Cospito, transferred today to the Opera prison in Milan. A transfer which, it was required to point out, is linked exclusively to the protection of the health of the prisoner, who has been on hunger strike for over a hundred days, but which has no impact in any way on the application of 41 bis. “The Council of Ministers, as a whole, reiterates, in compliance with the decision taken by the Minister of Justice, the will to do not come to terms with those who use violence and threats as an instrument of political strugglethe note reads.

NORTH – “The Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio”, reads the note from the Council of Ministers, “recalled the reasons which led the judicial authority to propose and confirm the prison regime referred to in article 41 bis currently in force against Alfredo Cospito and, in full respect of the independence of assessment of the judicial authority itself, he noted that the Court of Cassation is called to make a decision on the matter next March. For its part, the Minister of Justice decides not to revoke the regime referred to in article 41 bis and specified that, having consulted all the institutions concerned, he took charge of the prisoner’s health conditions, having today arranged for his transfer, still under the 41 bis regime, to the prison of Opera, which is equipped with the adequate health facilities”.

PLANTED – “The Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi”, reads the note from the Council of Ministers, “underlined the support network for the prisoner, who manifested in multiple episodes of vandalism or arson and in street demonstrations, even violent onesreassuring that the increased security risks have led to an increase in attention and the measures necessary to deal with them”.

TAJANI – During the information provided in the CDM, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani “referred to the strengthening of the defense system of the Italian diplomatic network abroadmade necessary by hostilities shown towards embassies and consulatesin various locations, from Athens to La Paz, from Barcelona to Madrid, up to the most recent ones in Berlin, as well as in respect of property belonging to diplomatic personnel”.