“The government didn’t create the problem, there are some people who deliberately decide to challenge the Italian state“. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this by making a surprise call to Barbara Palombelli’s program Stasera Italia on Rete4, dedicated to the Cospito case. “I would like it to be clear that the challenge is not with the government, the challenge is with the State and the State concerns us everyone. It is not a political problem, it is not a right or left issue“. “I took the liberty of calling, something I usually don’t do – the premier points out -, because in recent days I have seen many tones that in my opinion threw into politics an issue that concerns us all at the moment. I called to simply say this and the government did nothing but their job being very careful not to sound too loud. When we were questioned, we responded as a serious state must do“.

“Faced with a situation that is within our competence, a situation that was starting to heat up, we expressed solidarity, we activated what we needed to activate, we just did our job. After that this case was assembled not by our will and I found myself answering questions myself. So it was decided to start this debate, but the government did not start it”, he specifies.

“The government has not raised its tone and has never excited the streets. If I may say so, I sincerely advise caution. Then I read the headlines of the newspapers that declared ‘Meloni wants Cospito to die in prison’ and I read statements by anarchists who say ‘we will strike with revolutionary weapons whoever should be the instigator of anything that ever happens to Cospito’. Therefore, I advise responsibility”.

“There are people here who openly challenge the Italian state saying ‘either you do as we say or you basically risk seeing your cars set on fire and everything we’ve seen happen…’ we have people openly declaring ‘we will strike if things don’t go as we say’. Must the state stand firm in the face of these threats from mafia and terrorists and we wonder if the government is stirring up the streets? Frankly, I’m a bit dumbfounded. We have to put things back in the right direction and understand who creates the problem and who doesn’t”.

OPINION PG TURIN – “Never questioned the 41bis, it is not negotiable, much less with riots” said the Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio, in the Chamber, adding that Alfredo Cospito is being held in a hard prison regime because there is “evidence” that “he is perfectly capable of having contacts with the outside world even in constant detention”. “The Attorney General of Turin let me know that he is unable to send his opinion today, but that it will arrive tomorrow. For this reason I am unable to answer this question now”. “We have already received the opinion of the national anti-mafia and anti-terrorism prosecutor” said Nordio.

“The prevailing opinion is that the Minister of Justice cannot pronounce himself without first acquiring the opinions of the competent judicial authorities” said the Minister of Justice. “The legal position of the prisoner Cospito is extremely complex” explained the minister, adding that he had “never questioned” the 41 bis. “The possibility of changing the legislation on 41 bis is non-existent, even more so if we were to link any change to the situation of unrest that has arisen in recent days against the state”. “Attacks, acts of vandalism, by anarcho-insurrectionalists and other formations that are consolidating. These are intimidations in the face of which the State must have the utmost firmness and determination”, he concludes.