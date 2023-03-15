Case Cospito, the jury of honor on Donzelli: “He did not harm the honor of the deputies of the Democratic Party”

The Jury of honor from the Room consider the claims of John Donzelli as “non-harmful” of the three deputies of the Democratic Party he cited in the Chamber in relation to the Cospito case. This is what emerges from the report of the Special Commission which was in the Montecitorio Chamber by Sergio Costa, who presided over the special commission.

Immediately after the end of the report, the Fdi deputies applauded, and many approached Donzelli to hug him. Some have taken selfies with him.

