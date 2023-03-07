Since yesterday Alfredo Cospito has been under observation by the doctors of the San Paolo hospital in Milan after his transfer was ordered on the advice of the specialists of the clinical center of the Opera prison in the light of the lowering of some blood values.

The anarchist has suspended taking supplements and since last October has been carrying out a hunger strike against the 41 bis regime set against him. In a letter written in his cell he said he was ready to die for his battle, and he always said he wanted to refuse any type of artificial feeding.

The National Bioethics Committee also expressed its opinion on the subject, sharing Cospito’s “refusal to adopt coercive measures against the current will” and deeming that “there are no legally and bioethically founded reasons that allow the non-application of Law 219/2017 against the detained person, who, in general, can refuse medical treatments also through the Advance Treatment Provisions”.

The Committee writes that it has “no legal, political, moral and ethical legitimacy to formulate an opinion ‘ad personam’. Consequently, the answer has a general character. During the decision-making session, the majority of the members “considered that, in the event of imminent danger of life, when it is not possible to ascertain the current will of the prisoner, the doctor is not exempt from carrying out all those interventions acts to save his life” and points out that “the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) itself has recently argued that neither prison authorities nor doctors will be able to limit themselves to passively contemplating the death of a fasting prisoner”.

For the experts, “artificial nutrition and hydration can be refused, even through data and shared treatment planning” as “the inviolable right to live all phases of one’s existence without undergoing health treatments against one’s will – derivation logic of the right to the inviolability of the bodily sphere of every human being – constitutes a fundamental constitutional principle of our legal system”.