“I want to live”: this is what the anarchist Alfredo Cospito said to the Lombardy regional councilor of +Europa/Radicali, Michele Usuelli, who today visited the Opera prison, in a conversation lasting about 25 minutes.

Despite not interrupting the hunger strike, and indeed having suspended the intake of supplements in his battle against the 41 bis for himself and for all the Italian prisoners in the hard prison, the anarchist Alfredo Cospito opens a window on the stability of his fast.

Cospito “appeared very lucid – commented to Ansa Usuelli, candidate for the regional elections on Pierfrancesco Majorino’s civic list – and feels the responsibility of his initiative for the humanization of the 41 bis, while understanding the need to prevent communication between those prisoners and the outside world”.

Uselli said: “I asked Cospito to condemn the violent actions of these days, which keep us away from the possibility of obtaining a revision of the 41bis. He hasn’t told me that he approves of these gestures, but since his being an anarchist prevails, he doesn’t feel like saying anything to whoever is doing them, not even condemning them ”. And furthermore: “This represents a serious mistake for the achievement of the final result – concluded Usuelli -. For now we don’t feel like sending messages but we’ll talk about it again “.

