Cospito, DNA and police, ok to the revocation of 41 bis

Lto DNA and the central police bodies they expressed in front of the Supervisory Court of Rome favorable opinion on revocation of the prison regime of 41 bis for theanarchist Alfredo Cospito.

Cospito, favorable opinions before the Supervisory Court of Rome

In the brief filed by the lawyers Flavio Rossi Albertini Rossi and Margherita Pelazza it underlines how his condition has changed. Also in consideration of the ruling of the Council which declared the prevalence of mitigating circumstances against recidivism for crimes for which life imprisonment is foreseen. A decision which, together with the assessment of the “slight extent” made by the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Turin on the attack on the Carabinieri student school in Piedmont, “resizes, considerably weakening it, the emphasis on the figure of Cospito, on the depth and caliber of the criminal”.

Furthermore, it is the reasoning of the lawyers, if “the assumption of 41 bis has been expressly identified in the need to interrupt the communication activity of the same, in order to sanction the incitement recognized in its content” it must be taken into account that “twice the Court of Review has ruled out that the Cospito’s utterances are suitable for instigating or that the same represent suitable indications to direct the subjects present outside to engage in specific criminal conduct, believing on the contrary that the same are substantiated in the manifestation of the political thought of its author”.

