Conspito, Donzelli was heard by the prosecutor as a person informed of the facts

The deputy of the Brothers of Italy Giovanni Donzelli was heard yesterday, February 27, as a person informed on the facts by the prosecutors of Rome in the investigation born from the complaint presented by the deputy of the Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra Angelo Bonelli in relation to the intervention of the same Donzelli in the Chamber on the affair of the anarchist Alfredo Cospito. In the investigation, Undersecretary of Justice Andrea Delmastro is entered in the register of suspects accused of disclosure and use of official secrecy. Delmastro was heard by the magistrates on February 17; the complaint that gave rise to the investigation refers to the conversations in prison between Cospito and a member of the ‘Ndrangheta and a camorrista which took place between December and January last and were then read in the courtroom.

Cospito, the defense evaluates the appeal to the European Court of Human Rights

In the meantime, Alfredo Cospito’s defenders are evaluating an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights after the Cassation’s rejection of the request made in the light of the “no” from the Surveillance Court of Rome on the request for annulment of 41 bis. The anarchist returned to Opera prison yesterday after spending a few days in the San Paolo hospital.

Subscribe to the newsletter

