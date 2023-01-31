“Cospito’s situation is two-way. The sentence imposed was based on the recognition of a crime that the Turin prosecutor did not consider correct. The crime of massacre contested in Cospito provides for a life sentence, even if there are no victims. This proceeding, suspended pending the sentence of the Constitutional Court, roots the 41 bis. The Surveillance Court rejected Cospito’s appeal, confirming the 41 bis”. The Minister of Justice, Charles Nordio, speaking at the press conference, silenced the controversies and requests for his intervention to ensure that the hard prison regime is revoked for the anarchist, who has been on hunger strike for over 100 days and whose health is deteriorating by the hour. The lawyer reported today that Cospito has decided to stop taking the supplements. “This decision worries me, I hope to make him withdraw,” commented the lawyer Flavio Rossi Albertini.

Tussle in FdI, Rampelli liquidates Comba’s accusations: “Donzelli institutional illiterate? It’s not an insult”



But on the hard prison, already in yesterday’s CDM, the government, in a joint note, had declared its intention to continue with the line of firmness: “Do not come to terms with those who use violence.” “We are absolutely not conditioned by the events of the prisoner Cospito who passes through the evaluation of the judicial authority”, reiterated today the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi. There are, he continued, “repercussions on public order and safety and the events of recent days have imposed a reflection and the need to raise the level of attention with respect to effervescence, to the ability of anarchists to implement actions”.

As Nordio underlined yesterday, “the protection of the health of every prisoner is an absolute priority”. And today Antonio Tajani he recalled that Cospito “was transferred to the Opera prison to guarantee his health safety”. «The choice – explained the Foreign Minister – was made because Opera has the most efficient health facility in Italy in prisons but the prison regime of the prisoner Cospito has not changed. Then the judiciary will take his decisions ». Nordio will report again tomorrow afternoon at 4 pm in the Chamber of Deputies on the matter.

Donzelli’s intervention

On the case during the day tussle also in the Chamber. «Cospito met mobsters and on 12 January 2023, while he was talking to the mobsters, he also met the parliamentarians Serracchiani, Verini, Lai and Orlando who went to encourage him in the battle. So I want to know, is this left on the side of the state or the terrorists with the mafia? We want to know it in this courtroom today,” said the FdI deputy John Donzelliwho then defined Cospito as an “influencer who is using this tool” – referring to 41 bis – and “who is using the mafia to make the State surrender on 41 bis”.

After Donzelli’s intervention, the session of the Chamber – in which the proposal to establish the Anti-Mafia commission was also being examined in this legislature – was then suspended and postponed to the end of the meeting of the group leaders scheduled for 3 pm. came the proposal Frederick Fornaro (Pd) to set up «a commission, an Honorary Jury according to the regulation of the Chamber, which judges the validity of Donzelli’s accusation, which has damaged the honor of the honorable Serracchiani and of the Pd. To the group leader Foti I say, Donzelli must apologize ». Donzelli’s reply was immediate: «An apology? No. I will gladly go to the Honorary Jury to ask the Pd to clarify his words. I hope that the Italian left that is stammering about Cospito apologizes to the Italians».

“Every minute that passes, Donzelli’s position worsens,” added the dem deputy and deputy secretary of the Democratic Party Beppe Provenzano, who then turned to the Minister of Justice: «We ask Minister Nordio to clarify in this Chamber some details that emerged from Donzelli’s speech, who clarified that he did not come into possession of that information from Copasir, but did not clarify how it came into its possession. We understand that the information from the Dap becomes available to the Dap and it is the Minister of Justice who decides on the possible dissemination of this information and therefore Donzelli and the whole FdI group must clarify how they came into possession of this confidential information and when ».

Donzelli (FdI): “Serracchiani met Cospito and encouraged him”. The Pd deputy: “Meloni clarify”





The debate on the 41bis

In the meantime, the debate on hard prison is also involving the country. An inscription “41 bis = torture” appeared on a low wall in Piazza Marcello Torre at the Naples Business District, a few meters from the Palace of Justice. Similar writings have appeared in recent days in various Italian cities in favor of Cospito. In Milan, two banners were hung during the night on the bridges of the Naviglio Pavese, near via Gola. One of the two was exhibited in solidarity with Alfredo Cospito, «41 bis equals torture. In solidarity with Alfredo who has been on hunger strike for 101 days. The second was for Ahmad Saadat, general secretary of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. “Freedom for Ahmad. Free the mall», read the inscription accompanied by the signature of the Palestinian youth group.





Cospito’s lawyer: “His battle against the barbaric system”

«We are moving from the juridical question to the political fiction. To think that a character like Cospito can make intelligence with organized crime to accomplish something, seems to me a statement that goes beyond all reasonableness. It is a different thing to state that Cospito, being a political figure, a subject who once would have been called a revolutionary, when he found himself in the 41 bis, clearly did not undertake a battle exclusively for himself – certainly central is the revocation of the his provision – but when he realized what 748 human beings in this country are subjected to, he wanted to affirm that his battle is not exclusively for himself but is against a barbaric, medieval system from the Holy Inquisition. Cospito simply raised the issue.” So Flavio Rossi Albertini, Alfredo Cospito’s lawyer, interviewed on Rai Radio1. “It is the management that chooses the social area – continued the lawyer -, that chooses with which subjects to place a prisoner in 41 bis”. «There are 4 people – concluded Rossi Albertini -. He chooses her direction. So these 3 people, in addition to Cospito, are the only ones he can talk to».

Saluzzo’s intervention

The Cospito case also intervened general attorney of Turin, Francesco Saluzzo, who reconstructed the story of the anarchist: «He was tried and sentenced for a series of crimes (some of them very serious) and the Supreme Court of Cassation, deciding on the appeals proposed by the defendants and by this Attorney General, rejected the appeal of the defendant Cospito and accepted the appeal of this Pg against Cospito and others. The Court of Cassation annulled, with referral to the Court of Turin, the sentence for Cospito with reference to the episode relating to the attack, carried out with timed explosives at the Carabinieri School of Fossano and reclassified it as a “massacre” with connotations and purposes politics, a more serious offense than originally deemed by the lower courts. Consequently, the conviction for all the other crimes charged against Cospito has become final».

«For these crimes – he continued -, my office has issued an order for the execution of the sentence (20 years) and has also accumulated the definitive sentences issued by other judicial authorities for a total of 30 years of imprisonment. As a result of this, Mr. Cospito is now serving that sentence as a definitively sentenced person». In conclusion, the clarification: «The procedural position (sentencing and awaiting residual judgement) has nothing to do with what is (improperly) called measure of the 41 bis prison system, since that differentiated detention regime is applied to subjects of whom recognize the particular danger, accused or convicted of certain serious crimes provided for by law and the possibility and ability to maintain, even if detained, links with terrorist or subversive mafia associations”.

Meeting between prosecutors and investigators on the investigation

A meeting was held today in the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Rome between the magistrates of the anti-terrorism pool, coordinated by the deputy Michele Prestipino, and the investigators of the Ros and Digos to take stock of the investigations relating to the blitzes carried out by anarchists in recent months, also in support by Alfredo Cospito. Based on what is currently being learned in Piazzale Clodio, about twenty proceedings would be open to date. Files that also concern the actions against diplomatic offices and officials that took place in Athens, Barcelona and Berlin. The prosecutors’ attention was also drawn to the launch of a Molotov cocktail which took place on Saturday night at a police station in the Prenestina area and the burning of some cars which took place yesterday in the Montesacro district.