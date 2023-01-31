Cospito case, Nordio: “The magistrates will decide”

The Ministers of the Interior (Planted), of Justice (Nordius) and Foreign Affairs (Tajani), hold the press conference on the case of Alfred Cospito. The anarchist from Pescara was recently transferred from the Sassari prison (where he was held under the 41 bis regime) to the Opera prison in Milan. “He Was transferred for health securitybut the 41 bis it doesn’t change,” the deputy prime minister specified Tajani.

Anarchici, Nordio: “Cospito’s legal position is diversified or bivalent”

”I believe that as Minister of Justice it is necessary to make a brief summary of the legal position of Cospito, on which, given the extreme complexity of the matter, confusion has often been made. It is a damned complicated matter and on which various laws and jurisprudential interpretations have intervened. The situation of Cospito it is diversified or bivalent: on the one hand it finds itself, again due to the 41 bis which was applied at the time by the Ministry of Justice, in the execution phase of a sentence which was first imposed by the Court of Appeal of Turin, then the judge has combined the sentences and ultimately it is a sentence of 30 years that the prisoner must serve”. The Minister of Justice said so Charles Nordio at the press conference at Palazzo Chigi.

Anarchists, Tajani: “Cospito’s prison regime will not change”

”Cospito he was transferred yesterday to the Opera prison, but this has absolutely not changed the prison regime of the prisoner”. This was stated by the deputy prime minister and foreign minister Antonio Tajani during a joint press conference with the interior minister Matteo Piantedosi and the Minister of Justice Charles Nordio. ”The choice” to transfer Cospito ”was made because the Opera prison has the most efficient health facility among prisons in Italy”, he explained Tajani.

Anarchists, Nordio: “In Cospito contested the massacre even without victims, a crime against state figures”

”The most important of these sentences” which concern Cospito ”it was challenged by the Turin attorney general because the sentence imposed was very heavy, however it was based on the recognition of a crime that the Turin prosecutor did not consider correct: in the sense that the Turin prosecutor considered that the crime to be contested was that of massacre. There are two types of massacre, the one that has been disputed a Cospito it is the one provided for by article 285 of the penal code, and it is a massacre that provides for the penalty of life imprisonment even if there are no victims because it is a crime considered against the personality of the State. The rubric of this crime may also seem misleading, however it is a very serious crime that the Cassation deemed it necessary to recognize instead. It is true that the sentence of the Assizes Court of Appeal of Turin has quashed”, he declared Charles Nordio at the press conference.

”The process,” he continued Nordius“was suspended because the subsequent judge considered that there was a conflict of constitutionality. This proceeding is currently suspended pending the sentence of the Constitutional Court”.

Anarchists, Nordio: “We await the Cassation on Cospito, the ministry cannot intervene”

”On the application of the 41 bis carried out at the time by Cartabia the detainee appealed to the Surveillance court which rejected the appeal confirming the 41 bis with a very detailed reasoning. An appeal has been lodged against this decision Cassation, which had set the hearing for April then, following a request, anticipated the hearing to be held in March. Here it must be said immediately that the judiciary is absolutely sovereign and the ministry cannot intervene in the slightest. We have to wait for the decision of the Court of Cassation”, said Nordio.

Anarchists, Nordio: “Revocation 41 bis in Cospito cannot be adopted without judicial authority opinions”

”Any current decision, including on the request for revocation of article 41 bis, cannot and must not be adopted if we do not first receive the opinions of the judicial authorities”, declared the Minister of Justice.

“A few days ago, Cospito’s defender forwarded a request for revocation of 41 bis in January, activating a parallel procedure, which would give the Minister of Justice the possibility of changing the condition of 41 bis”, he explained Nordius.

“It’s actually a very questionable interpretation because this law has been changed several times. However, one thing is certain that this prerogative also passes through an opinion from the judicial authorities, which are the national anti-mafia directorate, the surveillance judge and also the prosecutor who follows the ongoing trial, which is pending before the Court of Cassation and has been suspended ”.

Anarchists, Tajani: “The state uses the force of law and does not give in to blackmail and violent threats”

“Using the force of the law we are responding to those who use the violence of Molotov cocktails and attacks, demonstrating that the state, with the force of the law, does not bend to the threats and blackmail of the violent to whatever group they belong”. The deputy prime minister and foreign minister reiterated this Antonio Tajani at a press conference.

Anarchists, Piantedosi: “We will not let ourselves be influenced”

“We will not be conditioned”. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said this in a press conference speaking of the case of Alfred Cospito.

“Hunger strike does not affect the 41-bis law”

“Protecting the health of every prisoner is an absolute priority”, the Minister of Justice had already said yesterday, motivating the transfer of Cospito. Today, when asked if the hunger strike could affect 41-bis, the Minister of Justice said that “my answer is absolutely negative”. The health aspectin other words, it does not undermine the line of government firmness.

Anarchici, Nordio: “The decision on the revocation of the 41 bis to Cospito will be taken after a mature evaluation”

”Whether the opinions of the judicial authorities on the request for revocation of article 41 bis are binding or not is a controversial issue and we will study all aspects of it but the decision will be taken after a mature study of the legal situation”, he declared Charles Nordio at the press conference at Palazzo Chigi.

Anarchists, Nordio: “Wave of violence proves that there is a link between Cospito and his external companions”

“This wave of violence and acts of vandalism and intimidation are proof that this link between the prisoner and his external companions remains, which would tend to justify the 41 bis”, declared the Minister of Justice.

Anarchists, Nordio: “The state cannot show signs of being intimidated by violent activity”

”The state cannot come to terms or give the sign to be intimidated by violent or threatening activities”. The Minister of Justice said so Charles Nordio.

Subscribe to the newsletter

