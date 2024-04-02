Cospito case, Delmastro trial: 4 PD parliamentarians admitted as civil parties. Among them Nordio and Donzelli

Four parliamentarians of the Democratic Party were admitted as civil parties in the trial against the undersecretary for Justice Andrea Delmastro which sees him accused of revealing official secrecy in relation to the anarchist affair Alfredo Cospito.



The judges of the eighth collegiate section gave the OK to the constitution of the Dem parliamentarians Silvio Lai, Debora Serracchiani, Walter Verini and Andrea Orlando. The lists of witnesses are also admitted: among others, the Minister of Justice will be heard in the courtroom Nordio and the Fdi deputy, Giovanni Donzelli. The trial has been adjourned until June 12th.