The Undersecretary of Justice Andrea Delmastro will be heard tomorrow by the Rome prosecutors in the context of the investigation for the disclosure and use of official secrecy in the context of the affair linked to the anarchist Alfredo Cospito, subjected to the 41 bis and since last October in hunger strike.

The undersecretary, in fact, was entered in the register of suspects of the Capitoline prosecutor. The investigation began after the complaint presented by the deputy of the Alleanza Verdi and Sinistra Angelo Bonelli in relation to the intervention of the deputy Giovanni Donzelli in the Chamber of Deputies last January 31 on the Cospito case.

Among other things, the report referred to the conversations in prison between the anarchist, a member of the ‘Ndrangheta and one of the Camorra that took place in recent months. Those talks, made public by Donzelli, were contained in a service report from the penitentiary police to the Dap sent to Undersecretary Delmastro.

The turning point came with the sending of the invitation to appear for questioning, accompanied by a lawyer, by the prosecutors coordinated by the prosecutor Franco Lo Voi and the deputy Paolo Ielo.