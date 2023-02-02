Cospito case, anonymous phone call to Il Resto del Carlino: “There will be a serious attack in Bologna”

“There will be a serious attack in Bologna, in relation to the Cospito events”. This is the text of the anonymous call that arrived on Tuesday 31 January at the de The Rest of the Pug from Bologna.

To report the news is the Qn and the Bologna edition of the newspaper. Digos immediately intervened in via Mattei, to listen to the employee who took the call. And now investigations are underway, to trace the place from which she started.

Yesterday, always at Rest of the Pug, a letter has also arrived against Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, against the government’s policy on Ukraine. “In case of persistence, we will be forced to take serious measures”, writes the unknown sender.