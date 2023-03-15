Cospito in connection with the review hearing: “I’m not a martyr but a lot”

“I am not a martyr but I fight”. Thus Alfredo Cospito, the anarchist detained under the 41 bis, in videoconference during the hearing at the Perugia Review.

Cospito connected with the hearing of the review court which will have to re-examine the request to cancel the precautionary measures ordered by the investigating judge at the request of the local prosecutor’s office against him and five other suspects for instigation to commit a crime, also aggravated by the purposes of terrorism and subversion of the democratic order in relation to some articles published in the magazine “Vetriolo”.

The defenses asked for the precautionary measure to be revoked, speaking of a free expression of thought. The Prosecutor of Perugia, on the other hand, requested confirmation of the precautionary custody order in light of the perimeter outlined by the Cassation. It has also been highlighted that the writings did not have only an ideological value but led to practical repercussions.

Outside, a group of anarchists demonstrated in support of Cospito: “Fuori Alfredo dal 41 bis”, “With the pen, with the thought, with the action. Freedom for comrades” are two of the banners displayed along the area of ​​the Capanne prison which is controlled by an impressive security service. Also check the access roads to the prison.