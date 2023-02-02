Case Cospito, Nordio keeps the point and Delmastro doesn’t give up

The story Cospitoin its not only juridical but also factual complexity, also highlights i difficult relationships that there are a via Arenula between the minister Nordius and the undersecretary with responsibility for the Dap Delmaster. This look not it has been so far well outlined bad tensions institutional reverberate, inevitably, also a political level. The story is known and also quite tangled but what emerges is that the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordius (FdI) is not very focused on the frequency of his deputy, namely Andrea Delmaster (FdI).

In fact, the minister defines “sensitive” the information contained in the Dap report which refers to the contacts in prison between the anarchist Alfredo Cospito and of the mafiosi at 41 – bis, but sensitive does not mean covered by secrecy but only, it seems, that we need a simple one access request to the records. However Nordius he kept the point saying that for their disclosure a “preventive verification” and then declared that “an investigation file has been opened on the matter by the Rome prosecutor’s office. Out of due respect for the work of the investigators, we cannot ignore it”.

For Delmaster instead it would only be a question of not having fully followed the form but John Donzellivice president of Copasir, that information for his explosive speech in the courtroom could have been able to have easily as indeed every parliamentarian, then the fact that they are also room mates suggests that they may have talked, even if the interested party denies saying that the meeting took place at Deputies.

However, a few days ago Delmaster had prodded Nordio in an interview on the other thorny subject of eavesdropping. It seems that between Nordio and Delmastro not there is a lot of harmonydespite being part of the same party. To understand what is happening to the ministry, we must remember that Delmastro is considered a sort of “ticket inspector” that Giorgia Meloni has put on the heels of Nordius and this is the real dark point of the political affair. In fact Nordio was elected on the quota Brothers of Italy but from the very beginning it showed itself a lot guaranteed and it almost seems that the real Minister of Justice is instead that of the Interior Matteo Planted (League share), see the case of the rave parties.

