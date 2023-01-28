An agent was injured during moments of tension during the anarchists’ demonstration in Rome in support of Alfred Cospito, on hunger strike for about 100 days to protest against the 41 bis regime imposed on him for 4 years. The demonstration was not anticipated.

From what we learn, a group of demonstrators tried to force the cordon set up by the police, but was rejected by the police in riot gear. Some bottles and smoke bombs were thrown, but then the situation returned to normal. One person was detained after the riots.



Open investigation into anarchist trail for the attack on the Italian diplomatic offices in Berlin and Barcelona, ​​and the writing “Libertà per Cospito”: five arrested in Spain January 28, 2023





The demonstration came at the end of a day of attacks. The anarchists struck within hours the consulate general in Barcelona, ​​the cables of a repeater in Turin and – if the trail of the investigation is confirmed – even the car of a diplomatic official in Berlin, set on fire during the night.

At the stake of the Audi in the German capital, the local police have not yet provided the details of the investigation. But the Rome prosecutor’s office has opened a file and suspects that the origin of the ambushes is precisely the anarchist one. After all, an inscription in favor of Cospito has also appeared in Berlin in recent days: «No 41 bis, free Alfredo», in a neighborhood not far from that of the fire.

The embassy had asked the German police to step up surveillance measures, precisely in relation to the alarm triggered by the December arson attack on the car of the first diplomatic adviser of the Athens embassy, ​​Susanna Schlein. The tension on the case is very high again.

Protest for Cospito in Turin, the anarchists’ slogan: “Nordio, we hope you die”





“Tonight’s clashes in Rome caused by anarchists are fueled by political and cultural forces, or pseudo-such, that fan the flames,” said Alfredo Antoniozzi, FdI deputy group leader in the Chamber. «Today we had to witness the attacks on our embassies by supporters of Cospito, who only know how to use the language of violence. Solidarity with our forces of order – he concluded – and an invitation to reasonableness on the part of those who continue to play the role of bad teacher”.