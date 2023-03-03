Searches by the Carabinieri del Ros, at the disposal of the Rome prosecutor’s office, between the capital and Umbria, in the towns of Foligno and Spoleto. The preliminary act, carried out this afternoon, was launched after a series of anarchist blitzes, including that of last November at the Argentina theater to protest against the 41 bis to Alfredo Cospito and at the Rai headquarters in via dei Romagnoli. The search by the Carabinieri del Ros, according to what is learned, would also have concerned the anarchist circle ‘La Faglia’ of Foligno. This is a reality inaugurated last October.



“These are initiatives that took place in the context of the mobilization in solidarity with the anarchist comrade Alfredo Cospito – we read on social networks in a note – on hunger strike against the 41 bis and the life sentence impeded since last October 20”. The Umbrian valley, for the world of anarchists, has always been an incubator. Spoleto has long been the center of attention with various investigations which even resulted in the closure of the «Circolaccio». Also linked to Foligno was the news of the threat to Cantone that appeared in a chat on Telegram of the La Faglia club, in relation to the hearing of the chief prosecutor of Perugia at the Senate Justice Commission. Then in 2021 there was the raid by the police forces of Perugia and Terni, as part of an investigation directed by the District Anti-Mafia Directorate of Perugia and with the coordination of the Service for the Contrast of Extremism and Internal Terrorism of the Central Prevention Police Directorate, who, also in that case, had carried out various searches against some people gravitating in the Umbrian anarchist area.