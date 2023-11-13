Judge Manuel García-Castellón, instructor of the National Court, has called María Dolores de Cospedal, former secretary general of the PP and former Minister of Defense, to testify as a witness on November 28, in a line of investigation of the Villarejo case. The magistrate has issued this summons after being urged by the Criminal Court. This part of the investigations – baptized as Piece 36 – focuses on an alleged plot to pressure one of Luis Bárcenas’s first lawyers, Javier Gómez de Liaño, to prevent the former popular treasurer from disseminating more information about the corruption of the PP, after the publication, in January 2013, of the Bárcenas papers by EL PAÍS, which revealed box b of the formation. On November 28, retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo was also summoned as a witness.

García-Castellón, head of the Central Court of Instruction 6, had previously refused to take a statement from Cospedal, considering it unnecessary. In his opinion, the testimony of the former Minister of Defense was not going to allow progress in the investigations, since her name is simply mentioned in some recordings intervened in the case, where conversations of third parties are recorded – audios featuring those investigated: the lawyer José Luis Moreno Cela, his client Mónica Gil Manzano and businessman Juan Ramón Díaz Moro, according to the summary.

Faced with this criterion, the Criminal Chamber argued that, in the recordings that appear in the case, “three people investigated allude to an alleged commission by people linked to the PP of services aimed at obtaining information related to Bárcenas, accused. [entonces] in a criminal procedure, and his defense lawyer in this procedure, Gómez de Liaño, that could be used to pressure both and prevent them from disseminating compromising data for that party.” “Facts of which the conversations may constitute an indication” and about which Cospedal “could provide relevant information” to the investigation if he has really participated in those meetings, as highlighted by the Chamber.

In addition to Cospedal, the Criminal Chamber of the National Court urged Villarejo and the lawyers José Aliste and Óscar Jiménez de la Rubia to be summoned. Aliste is the only one that Judge García-Castellón calls to testify as a defendant.

The lawyer and former judge Gómez de Liaño, who defended Bárcenas between 2013 and 2015, requested Cospedal’s statement when she was “alluded to” in the suspicious audios. This Piece 36 runs parallel to the caso Kitchen, in which the National Court has already concluded that the leadership of the Ministry of the Interior launched a police operation in mid-2013 to spy on the former treasurer and allegedly snatch compromising documents about leaders of the formation. For this deployment, among others, former minister Jorge Fernández Díaz, a trusted man of former president Mariano Rajoy, are being prosecuted; Francisco Martínez, former Secretary of State for Security; Eugenio Pino, then head of the Police; and other commissioners and chief inspectors of the Corps, like Villarejo himself. The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office suspected that Cospedal participated in this irregular action as general secretary of the popular party, but García-Castellón and the Criminal Court ruled it out and limited the case to the Interior.