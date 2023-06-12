Cosmonauts Prokopiev, Petelin and Fedyaev congratulated fellow citizens on the Day of Russia from the ISS

On June 12, Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopiev, Dmitry Petelin and Andrey Fedyaev, who are on board the International Space Station (ISS), congratulated their compatriots on the Day of Russia. Their video message

published press service of Roskosmos.

Prokopiev, who is the expedition commander, said June 12 is one of the most important holidays for all Russians. Cosmonaut Petelin said that the homeland is something more than just a place where a person is born. He believes that each generation is connected with the history of ancestors, their spiritual and moral values.

In turn, cosmonaut Fedyaev recalled that Russia has experienced quite a lot of turning points and very difficult trials, but the multinational people have always overcome any difficulties with dignity and honor. “The basis, the core of our unity and steadfastness was, is and will be devotion to the motherland,” he summed up.

In his congratulations on the occasion of the Day of Russia, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed full support for the Russian Federation and wished President Vladimir Putin health and well-being for the Russian people.