Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky spoke about the living conditions on the International Space Station (ISS).

“I can’t get used to having to shower with wet wipes for six months. You can imagine – for half a year you should put yourself in order only with wet wipes, ”he said. REN TV Thursday, April 8th.

Earlier that day, it became known that the launch of the Soyuz MS-18, which is timed to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the flight of the first cosmonaut of the planet Yuri Gagarin into space, will be broadcast on the largest media facade in Moscow. It was noted that initially over 10 different sites of this type were selected for this purpose.

The launch is scheduled for 10:42 Moscow time on Friday, April 9th. It is held on the eve of the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin’s orbital flight, which is why the Soyuz spacecraft was named Yu.A. Gagarin “. The inscription is applied to the hull of the ship. The rocket nose fairing is decorated with a portrait of an astronaut and the inscription “Year of Gagarin 1961–2021”.

The crew of the ship includes the Russians Oleg Novitsky and Peter Dubrov, as well as the American Mark Vande Hai.

Also on April 8, the American NASA astronaut Terry Verst named Yuri Gagarin one of the most important people in human history. He noted the importance of the cosmonaut’s feat, stressing that his flight is a turning point for the whole world.