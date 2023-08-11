It is possible to build a lunar base in a crater if several conditions are met. On August 11, he told RT cosmonaut Oleg Blinov.

“In principle, maybe yes, but in order to deliver everything to this crater, it is necessary to provide more space in order to ensure a soft landing and further transportation of cargo using already large lifting mechanisms,” he said. .

Earlier that day, the Luna-25 station was launched from the Vostochny cosmodrome. This is the first mission in the history of modern Russia to a natural satellite of the Earth. The station will collect and analyze the soil of the Moon, conduct long-term scientific research, including the study of the upper layer of the surface regolith in the region of the South Pole of the Earth satellite.

Later it became known that the upper stage “Fregat” successfully brought the automatic station “Luna-25” to the flight path to the Earth’s satellite. Roskosmos reported that the launch of the station into a circumlunar circular orbit with a height of 100 km is scheduled for August 16, and landing on the surface of a natural satellite of the Earth is scheduled for August 21.

Prior to this, on August 3, it was reported that the duration of the flight of Luna-25 would be about 4.5 days, and the scientific work of the station would last a year.

On April 10, the director of the Space Research Institute (IKI) of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Anatoly Petrukovich, pointed out the independence of the Luna-25 launch project from the participation of the European Space Agency (ESA).

The last time the domestic station flew to the moon was in 1976. After this mission, the return vehicle delivered about 170 g of lunar soil to Earth.