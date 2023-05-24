Cosmology | Giant galaxies shake up the perception of the universe – Webb’s images challenge the prevailing theory

A space telescope Early massive galaxies discovered by James Webb may force us to change our understanding of the early universe.

From the point of view of the prevailing cosmological model, these galaxies grew to their enormous size too soon after the Big Bang.

James Webb managed to capture six huge galaxies in images where they appear only 500 to 700 million years after the Big Bang. Each of them exceeds ten billion Suns in mass.

One seemed to be the size of the Milky Way, even though our home galaxy has had time to grow to its current size for 13 billion years.

If the measurements are correct, the teachings of astronomy need to be updated, says the assistant professor of astronomy who works at the University of Texas in Austin Mike Boylan-Kolchin. He wrote about his observations research article to the Nature Astronomy journal.

“We need some very new idea about galaxy formation or a change in cosmology,” Boylan-Kolchin says in the university’s bulletin.

“One of the extreme possibilities is that the universe expanded faster than expected after the Big Bang, which would require new kinds of forces and particles.”

According to Boylan-Kolchin, in order for the early galaxies to have grown to their size, they would have had to be able to transfer almost one hundred percent of all the gas around them to the stars.

However, typically only ten percent of the gas sinks into the stars.

“Even if one hundred percent transfer of gas to stars is theoretically possible, this would require things to be very different from what we assume.”

Six At the beginning of the year, another research group also reported on the discovery of the early galaxy.

This team also found that the galaxies are unusually large for their young ages and must have grown faster than expected.

Cosmology may have to be adjusted if the age and size of galaxies remain in revision.

It is also possible that black holes in the core of galaxies make the matter surrounding them shine brighter and thus make the galaxy appear larger than it is.

Galaxies can also appear to be further away in both space and time if intervening dust makes them appear redder than they really are. The magnitude of the redshift indicates the distance of the object.

Published in Tiede magazine 6/2023.