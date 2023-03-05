Five years after the death of the theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, a book by the Belgian cosmologist Thomas Hertog is published about Hawking’s last theory about the origin of the universe, which they developed together. “His last words to me were that it was time for a new book.”

CV Promotion at Hawking

After studying physics in Leuven attracted Thomas Hertog (1975) to the University of Cambridge, where he obtained his PhD with Stephen Hawking. “At KU Leuven, cosmology was not discussed at the time. Actually scandalous, because Georges Lemaître discovered the big bang there.” Since 2011 he is a professor at KU Leuven.

As a young student, Thomas Hertog moved to Cambridge in the 1990s to dive into cosmology. “I was captivated by the big philosophical questions and the idea that you could study them from physics,” he says. “Most of my professors at the time weren’t concerned with that, they were safe in their labs or stuck to their technical calculations, but Hawking was completely different. We instantly clicked and have never let go of each other.”

The big question she got stuck into was: how is it possible that the big bang created a universe in which life is possible? Hawking even made an effort to answer that question during his last years, when he could hardly communicate due to ALS, says Hertog.

How did your research into the origin of our universe begin?

“In the late 1990s, the idea prevailed that we live in a multiverse. According to that theory, our universe is not the only one. There would be many other universes as well. And our universe happens to have the right properties for life. Stephen was probably one of the first to realize that with multiverse thinking you would get caught up in paradoxes and unpredictability and that it could ultimately not rest on solid scientific foundations. But he also did not immediately have an alternative.”

That changed in the years after 2002. While Hertog was traveling with his wife that summer along one of the Silk Roads to Central Asia, he suddenly received an email from Hawking urging him to come to Cambridge. Hertog left immediately. “When I got back, Stephen almost immediately said, ‘I’ve changed my mind. A Brief History of Time [Hawking’s bestseller uit 1988] is written from the wrong perspective.’”

A wrong perspective?

“What characterizes all physics, including the multiverse, is that physicists try to place themselves outside the system they are investigating. They look from a gods perspective, from the outside. That’s fine for a lab experiment. But of course it’s not right if you study the universe, because that’s where we are inside. But how do you let go of that outside look that we’ve been using for centuries? How do you build cosmology from the inside? Stephen and I found our inspiration in quantum theory, which describes the behavior of the smallest particles. In quantum mechanics it is known that you influence a system when you observe it. The observer is thus intertwined in the theory. We learned to look at the universe with that quantum view and then you get a perspective on cosmology from the inside. This is a huge shift.”

Did Hawking easily let go of his old perspective?

“He does. We should admire him for that. His passion for cosmology and his curiosity were bigger than his ego – and his ego was already big. It took me months. Partly because we ended up in a kind of mathematical no man’s land. The perspective had to be embedded in a new mathematical model so that you could work with it. That only succeeded after years, thanks to the discovery of so-called holography, which bridges the gap between the quantum theory and Einstein’s theory of relativity. As a result, we also got other physicists on board.”

What is Holography?

“With a normal hologram, a three-dimensional image appears from a two-dimensional screen. That screen contains all the information for the three-dimensional object. In theoretical physics, the link between quantum and relativity works in a similar way: quantum theory sits on a screen, as it were. The quantum view is like a hologram from which our familiar reality with time, space and gravity appears. In extreme circumstances, for example in black holes, where the theory of relativity no longer applies, the holographic quantum description comes to the fore. Hawking and I have used holography to deepen our quantum view of the Big Bang.”

What does that mean for your theory?

“We say: the big bang was a hologram. The dimension that disappears on the ‘screen’ is the time dimension. With the big bang, your notion of causality has to be believed. This also evaporates the question of what was there before the big bang and even whether there were any laws of nature before that.”

So where do the laws of nature come from?

“They came into existence step by step just after the big bang, like the biological evolution described by Charles Darwin. Like the family tree of life, the tree of natural laws is also the result of a kind of Darwinian evolution accompanied by numerous coincidences. A ‘theory of evolution of physics’, so to speak, in which quantum observations ensured selection in the early universe. The universe observed itself and thus modeled its own history with accompanying laws.”

The last paper you wrote with Hawking on this, which came out shortly after his death, talks about multiple universes. Wasn’t the goal getting away from the multiverse?

“Stephen already thought that I wrote down our theory too carefully in that last paper. Now that I’ve thought it through better, I come to the conclusion that according to the theory, other universes are absorbed in the quantum uncertainty. With that, the multiverse disappears. That’s exactly what Hawking told me just before he died: I was never a fan of the multiverse.”

“The broader implications of the theory for our worldview crystallized in the writing of this book. So it is not purely a translation of our theoretical work. It exposes another dimension of it. That broader message, that Darwinian evolutionary thinking also emerges from cosmology, I could not get across in physics papers. The English book title On the Origin of Time is a nod to Darwin’s On the Origin of Species.”

Are there still big questions that you are looking for an answer to?

“I would now like to focus less on big questions and more on refining the broad outlines that we have set out. I can’t wait to further develop the holographic translation in cosmology. In addition, we need to find observations to test this idea – fossils from that very early stage. There is work to be done.”