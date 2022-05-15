Cosmofarma, the awards for the most “visionary” companies

Sustainable products for oral hygiene, a workstation dedicated to personalized advice for the client, pasta with resistant starch with a low glycemic index, the first 3D cosmetic, an analysis of the competitive scenario of the pharmacy in Europe and its evolution in the near future and a platform to manage all telemedicine services. These are the products and ideas awarded this year with the “Innovation & Research Award” at Cosmofarma “Incontri Riavvicinati”, the leading event of Health care pharmacy, Beauty care and pharmacy related services at BolognaFiere. That of the awards is an initiative that is proposed every year by Cosmofarma as a recognition for the creative abilities of the exhibiting companies, their genius and entrepreneurship. Companies that invest in research and development are awarded by a jury for six categories: Sustainability, Pharmacy furniture, Nutrition and integration, Dermocosmetics, Management & digital, Technologies for the pharmacy.

Cosmofarma, sustainability is a winning aspect

In the Sustainability sectionthis year’s winner is Promis Srl for its line of sustainable, natural and organic oral hygiene. Both the toothpaste and the anti-tartar dental gel are both certified. The handle of the toothbrush is made of bio-plastic based on lignin, a waste product of the paper industry, while the packaging consists of a blister of plastic and recycled paper (FSC certified). As for the tubes, they are made with the waste from the production of sugar cane. In second place for the same category is LELOi_AB with the Ziggy Cup 2 menstrual cup and in third place Rouji for the Steminel Veg Green Regenerating skincare line. In the category Pharmacy furniture Simon 2 by Sartoretto Verna wins first place, with a station for the pharmacy dedicated to personalized advice, designed to guarantee privacy and distancing and to improve the one-to-one relationship between pharmacist and patient. In second place is CRC Srl for its new furnishings and in third place New Pharmacy Project for the Colors Shelf Life Indicator.

Cosmofarma, an award in the Nutrition and Integration category

It is Molino Spadoni SpA for the product Pasta with resistant starch with a low glycemic index of the Food Dedicated range the winner of the category Nutrition and Integration. It is an innovative pasta made from corn flour and semi-wholemeal rice, gluten-free, an excellent protein source and rich in functional fibers. Contains resistant starch: a particular type of indigestible starch that helps to make the digestion of carbohydrates gradual and slow and limits the absorption of sugars. It is the most functional ingredient for a low glycemic index diet: its consumption contributes to the reduction of post-prandial glycaemia. It is ideal in low-calorie diets, for pre-diabetics and diabetics, for celiacs, for athletes, and in general for those who want to keep fit without sacrificing taste. Kimbo SpA placed second for the Caffè Sincero product and third GJAV Sport Supplements Srl for the Likeprotein product.

Cosmofarma, the awards for Dermocosmetics and Management & Digitale

Turning to the Dermocosmetics, the winner of this edition is Bakel Srl for the Jalu-3D cosmetic product, precisely 3D, ie obtained from the “three-dimensionalization” of functional micro-polymers that release the active ingredient – low molecular weight hyaluronic acid – in contact with the skin. The active ingredient constitutes the cosmetic itself, which is given a three-dimensional skeleton capable of interacting in a solid state, through the moisture of the skin, with the structures of the skin. For the same category, he ranked second Patyka for the range of certified organic sunscreens and in third Alsipharma for the product Biogenya two-in-one micellar make-up remover. Becton Dickinson Rowa Italy Srl with the product European Pharmacy Plus 2025, it is the winner in the Management & Digital category. This is an analysis of the competitive scenario of the pharmacy in Europe and its evolution in the near future. 101 pharmacies from 5 countries were involved in the investigation conducted by BD Rowa together with IQVIA and Appinio. The interviewees answered about the trends of the next 5 years and the weaknesses and improvement points of the pharmacy. The result is the 9 strategic paths relevant to becoming competitive by 2025. Immediately after, Studiofarma srl ​​is positioned for the ClickDoc product and Pharmercure, a digital drug delivery platform.

Cosmofarma, technologies for the pharmacy

Finally for Pharmacy technologies wins www.clicksalute.com, innovative platform launched by Corman Spa, in collaboration with Cardioline, to manage all telemedicine services (ECG, Holter Pressure, Holter Cardiac, Walk free …) and analysis (Lipid Profile, Glycated Hemoglobin, PCR, ACR …). The site offers a quick reporting service, allows you to stay in touch with the pharmacy, book health services, offer video consultations with doctors and specialists for 24/24 assistance 365 days a year. The other products in the top three are the Rapid module by Gollmann and “Lucia, the Assistant of Your Pharmacy” by Genius Robotics and MedEA Dermatological System). For Cosmofarma Young the winner is Hormoon since “it is innovative in terms of product, target audience, attention to the generation of a consumer who is increasingly aware of ‘cyclical living’, a way to be in harmony with oneself and nature”. The prize Pharmacist of the year went toAssociation of volunteer pharmacists for the activity in Ukraine.

Cosmofarma, the Young Pharmacist awarded

Identification Young Pharmacist awarded the pharmacist Flora Romano because “he supported the clinical research perspective in pharmacy by participating in the data collection himself as an investigator pharmacist and contributed to the training, within the context, of the learners of various editions of the master in Clinical Pharmacy”. Pharmaceutical Bank 2021. It was the winner Giancarlo Rovati, Professor of Sociology at the Catholic University of Milan and scientific coordinator of the Observatory on Health Poverty. The winners of Cosmofarma Best Stand: for the Dermocosmetics sector, Miamo (Mespa srl) “For the enhancement of products in a clear and functional way and for the effective communication of the value of skin care to the customer / patient of the pharmacy”. Solgar Italia SpA awarded for supplements, “For the enhancement of the company logo and products, for the uniformity of the sober and elegant lines”. For the Pharmaceutical sector, Guna SpA “For the use of natural materials, for the care of the shapes in an elegant context and the ability to communicate a brand identity, underlining the value of sustainability”, and for Services for the pharmacy Sartoretto Verna Srl “For the originality of the design of the stand, the care of the finishes and the enhancement of light. The stand invites the customer to enter the world of the brand and be part of it “. Finally for the new category Digital pharmacist the winner is Giovanna Roncati since “with an editorial plan, he addresses issues of disclosure and life in the pharmacy with a fresh but always professional tone of voice”. Furthermore, the presence on TikTok, still sparsely populated by pharmacists, was considered particularly interesting.

