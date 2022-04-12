Ali Maali (Dubai)

The confrontation of Sharjah and Qatar’s Al Rayyan imposed itself on the first group competitions in the AFC Champions League, where the match scheduled for Friday will be very important in breaking up the partnership for the second place. Brazilian Bernard Duarte, who presented a distinguished level in the Tajik independence match, was chosen as the best player in the match, as he made a goal and scored the other, and made a great defensive and offensive effort, to lead the king to a victory that restored confidence to the team, and the Romanian Cosmin, the Sharjah coach, made several changes to the team in the Independence match. By pushing the foreign duo Duarte and Malango in place of Gustavo and Luan Pereira.

He also gave Abdullah Kazem the opportunity from the beginning in the attack and made a very convincing performance and formed an attacking trio with Malango and Cayo that created many chances on the opponent’s goal. The defender, Hassan Saleh, was also pushed, who regained a large part of his level, especially in the offensive part, which means the arrival of Cosmin For a combination you can pass the team to the next round.

The yellow cards remain the controversial point, as Khaled Al-Dhanhani was exposed in the last match against Al-Istiklal in the last minutes, in addition to Caio Lucas receiving the second card against Al-Istiklal, but it will not prevent him from being in the Al-Rayyan match, as the regulation stipulates the suspension for one match after obtaining 3 cards, but the player put himself and his team in great embarrassment in the next meeting.

For his part, the Romanian coach Cosmin Olario expressed his happiness with the players’ response, especially in the second half, and said: “I expected the match to be difficult, and we made a defensive mistake that made our goal conceivable in the first half, and I asked the players between the two halves of the match to change the way of playing, and indeed we succeeded in that.” We advanced and controlled a lot on the field, and kept our chances of qualifying for the second round of the tournament.

He added, “We have to do more in the upcoming matches, and all the players are outstanding and perform well, and are satisfied with what all the elements have done.”

As for Bernard Duarte, he said: “The first half was a little modest, and we were late in it by a goal, and between the two halves of the match, we talked with the coach about implementing what he requested during the training, and the players’ enthusiasm and desire to modify the situation increased, and we succeeded in achieving the equalizer and progressing early, to achieve in The end is what we want from the match with an important victory.”