Ali Maali (Dubai)

Romanian Cosmin Olariu, coach of the Sharjah Football Team, rejected a Turkish offer from the Trabzon Club, after the Turkish team’s recent defeat by Besiktas in the local league 0-2 in the 24th round, which is the team’s fourth consecutive defeat, starting from the 21st round against Galatasaray with a score. 1-5, then against Rizaspor with a goal, then Kasimpasa 2-3, and all of these losses came last January, and in February was the fourth defeat from Besiktas, which put coach Abdullah Avcı at risk of dismissal, which was temporarily postponed, after Kuzmin refused to leave. About Sharjah.

The Turkish club offered Cosmin an amount of two million euros, which is of course less than the compensation he receives from the Sharjah Club, but Cosmin’s logic in rejecting the offer was that the management of the Sharjah Club, despite the recent losses, whether at the Asian or local level, did not merely hint at his dismissal, which is what he considered. The Romanian took a supportive stance towards him in this critical period in the “King’s” career, which was greatly shaken this season, especially at the local level.

Cosmin did not agree to the offer out of respect for his contract with Sharjah, which officially continues until June 30, 2025. The funny thing is that after 12 rounds, Sharjah occupies fourth place in the ADNOC Professional League standings with 22 points, and Trabzon, after 24 rounds, occupies fourth place with 37. point, while leader Fenerbahce has 63 points.

This was not the only offer for Cosmin to leave Sharjah, but last summer he received an offer from the Greek club PAOK, but he also apologized, but Trabzon’s latest offer was very serious, and at a time that Cosmin could have agreed to, but for important considerations, the coach studied it from the sides. All, as he found in the Sharjah administration an unwillingness to secede.

Kuzmin could only leave if he unilaterally terminated his contract and paid $3 million in compensation to the team, which he did not resort to. He is grateful to the Sharjah Club for defending him in front of all the media, after the exclusion from the AFC Champions League, and after the defeat in the UAE Super Cup. The team fell to fourth place in the league standings, and the difference with the leading Al-Wasl team widened to 8 points, and the coach was subjected to many criticisms, so that Kuzmin found himself forced to repay the “debt” by not leaving “The King” unless the club’s management agreed to that completely and explicitly. Which did not happen.