06/29/2023 – 20:57

An international consortium of scientists revealed on Wednesday, 28, consistent evidence of the existence of a low-frequency vibration caused by gravitational waves reverberating through the Universe.

Scientists suspect that these gravitational waves are the collective echo of sounds emitted by pairs of massive black holes – thousands of them, some with a mass equivalent to billions of times that of the Sun, at the heart of ancient galaxies, up to ten billion light-years away – the moment they merge, causing ripples in space-time.

“I like to compare it to a choir or an orchestra”, said physicist Xavier Siemens, from Oregon State University, in the USA, who is part of the North American Nanohertz Observatory for Gravitational Waves (NANOGrav) consortium, responsible for the discovery, in an interview with The New York Times. “Each pair of black holes is generating a different note and what we are getting is the sum of all these signals at the same time.”

The discovery comes more than 15 years after the consortium began collecting data. According to scientists, the results are consistent with Albert Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity, which describes how matter and energy warp spacetime to create what we call gravity.

As more data is gathered, this “cosmic hum” could help researchers understand how the Universe got to its current structure and, perhaps, reveal exotic types of matter that may have existed shortly after the Big Bang (the great explosion that gave rise to to the Universe), 13.7 billion years ago.

“The background gravitational waves are the most obvious things we could find”, highlighted astrophysicist Chiara Mingarelli, from Yale University, also a member of NANOGrav, in an interview with The New York Times. “This is just the beginning of an entirely new way of looking at the Universe.”

Gravitational waves are formed by any spinning object, such as remnants of stars, orbiting black holes. Unlike other types of waves, these widen and narrow space-time, warping the distances between celestial objects.

“It sounds like science fiction,” admitted Chiara. “But it’s real.”

Gravitational waves were first detected in 2016, as an audible hiss, by the international consortium Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO). The discovery solidified Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity as an accurate model of the Universe, earning the creators of the consortium a Nobel Prize in Physics in 2017. But the signals picked up by LIGO were mostly in the frequency of a few hundred hertz and were created by specific pairs of black holes. The new discovery, in turn, involved looking for much lower frequencies – well below the audible spectrum – emanating from the entire cosmos at once.

At lower frequencies, this vibration is so high “that it could be coming from hundreds of thousands, or millions, of signals emitted simultaneously”, according to Chiara.

The signals were discovered by studying the behavior of very fast-spinning stars, known as pulsars, using a method that, in 1993, awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics to two scientists who indirectly managed to measure the effects of gravitational waves.

The NANOGrav group simultaneously published four studies in “The Astrophysical Letters”, in addition to two other works in pre-print format on the arXiv.org server, detailing the collection and analysis of the data and the different interpretations of the results.

If the signals are indeed coming from pairs of massive black holes, studying the background gravitational waves will shed light on the history of these systems and the galaxies that surround them. But the background gravitational waves could also be coming from somewhere else, like supposed topological defects in spacetime known as cosmic strings.

Or, even, they could be relics of the Big Bang, which could lead to fundamental discoveries about the structure of the Universe in its beginnings, 'only' 400 thousand years after its formation.
























