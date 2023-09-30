The universe is not a random collection of galaxies and galaxy clusters, but has a well-defined structure, called cosmic network. It is a network of gas filaments that connects galaxies and galaxy clusters to each other, forming a sort of cosmic canvas, this structure is very weak and difficult to observeand so far astronomers have had to use i quasarsvery distant light sources, to illuminate and study it.

But now, thanks to a new instrument installed on the WM Keck Observatory in Hawaii, astronomers were able to see the cosmic web without the need for quasars, revealing in an article Published on Nature Astronomynew details on its shape and composition, with what it represents a step forward in our knowledge of the cosmic web and its role in the universe.

How did the cosmic web form?

The cosmic web was formed following the Big Bang, the event that gave rise to the universe about 13.8 billion years ago, shortly after which the universe was a dense, hot soup of elementary particles, such as electrons, protons, and neutrons. These particles interacted with each other through the four fundamental forces of nature: the gravitational force, the electromagnetic force, the strong nuclear force and the weak nuclear force.

Among these forces, the weakest was the gravitational force, but it was also the most important for the formation of the cosmic web, in fact the gravitational force acted over large distances and on large quantities of matter, creating small fluctuations in the density of the primordial soup. These fluctuations were the first “seeds” of the large-scale structures of the universe.

As time passed, the universe expanded and cooled, and elementary particles combined with each other to form hydrogen and helium atoms, with these atoms being neutral and no longer interacting with the electromagnetic radiation that filled the universe . This radiation separated from matter and propagated freely in space, radiation today known as cosmic background radiation and it’s one of the most important proofs of the existence of the Big Bang.

The matter, however, continued to suffer the effect of the gravitational force, which accentuated the density fluctuations already present. The denser regions attracted the surrounding matter more, creating areas where matter accumulated, which they were the first embryos of galaxies and galaxy clusters. On the contrary, the less dense regions became emptied of matter, creating voids in space.

The matter that accumulated in the dense areas was not distributed uniformly, but followed geometric models determined by the geometry of the universe and the nature of the matter itself, in particular, ordinary matteror baryonics, which constitutes the stars, planets and ourselves, it was influenced by the pressure of the gas and the sound waves that propagated in the early universe. These phenomena created oscillations in the distribution of baryonic matter, called baryonic acoustic oscillations (BAO). The BAOs determined preferential scales in the distribution of baryonic matter in space.

Dark matter, on the other hand, was immune to gas pressure and sound waves, because it interacted only through gravity. Dark matter makes up about 85% of the matter in the universe and it is an invisible and mysterious substance, whose nature we do not know. Dark matter determined preferential scales in the distribution of dark matter in space, called dark matter peaks.

The combination of BAOs and dark matter spikes created a network structure in space, where matter was concentrated along filaments that intersected in nodes, i.e. the cosmic web, which outlines the architecture of the universe.

How is the cosmic web observed?

As just said, it is the largest and most mysterious structure in the universe, it is a network of gas filaments that connects galaxies and clusters of galaxies to each other, forming a sort of cosmic canvas. This structure is very weak and difficult to observe, because the gas that composes it emits very faint radiation and because the cosmic web is very distant from us, for this reason, astronomers use different techniques to reveal it, such as the use of quasars as backlight sources, or the use of instruments sensitive to the Lyman alpha line of hydrogen.

Quasars are active galactic nuclei, that is, the central regions of some galaxies where there is a supermassive black hole that swallows the surrounding matter and emits a large amount of energy. THE Quasars are among the most powerful and most distant light sources in the universe and they can be used as lighthouses to illuminate the cosmic network, in fact when the light from the quasars passes through it, part of the light is absorbed by the hydrogen gas present in the filaments.

This phenomenon creates absorption lines in the light spectrum of quasars, called forests Lyman alphaand by analyzing these lines, astronomers can deduce the presence, density and temperature of hydrogen gas in the cosmic web.

However, this technique has limitations. First of all, quasars are rare and are not always in the right direction to illuminate the cosmic network, furthermore the absorption lines are difficult to interpret and do not allow us to reconstruct the three-dimensional shape, finally the absorption lines are sensitive only to the neutral hydrogen, which is a small fraction of the total gas in the cosmic web.

To overcome these limitations, astronomers have developed a new technique, based on the direct observation of the emission of hydrogen gas in the cosmic web. Hydrogen gas emits weak radiation when excited by an energy source, such as a star or galaxy. This radiation has a specific wavelength, called the Lyman alpha line, which can be detected by special instruments.

One of these tools is the Keck Cosmic Web Imageror KCWI, designed by Professor Christopher Martinof the Caltech. The KCWI is installed on theWM Keck Observatory atop Maunakea in Hawaii and allowed astronomers to see the cosmic web without the need for quasars for the first time. The KCWI can measure different Lyman alpha emissions at different wavelengths and create a three-dimensional map of the cosmic web.

“Before this latest discovery, we saw the filamentary structures under the equivalent of a streetlight. Now we can see them without a lamp”

Martin said in a statement.

This technique has several advantages over the previous one: first of all, it does not depend on the presence of quasars and can be applied to any region of the sky, secondly it allows us to reconstruct the three-dimensional shape of the cosmic network and measure its physical properties, such as density, temperature and gas motion hydrogen. Finally, it is sensitive to all hydrogen gas in the cosmic web, not just the neutral one.

Why is it important to study it?

Studying the cosmic web is important to our understanding of the universe as a whole. The cosmic web is where most of the normal, or baryonic, matter that makes up stars, planets, and ourselves resides. Additionally, the cosmic web directly tracks the location of dark matter, an invisible and mysterious substance believed to make up 85% of all matter in the universe. Dark matter interacts only through gravity and affects the formation and evolution of galaxies.

By studying the cosmic web, astronomers can therefore investigate different aspects of the universe, such as:

the origin and evolution of galaxies. The cosmic web is the place where the formation of galaxies takes place, thanks to the flow of gas that feeds them and makes them grow. By studying gas in the cosmic web, astronomers can understand how galaxies formed, how they evolved over time, and how they interacted with each other;

the nature and distribution of dark matter. The cosmic web is where the effects of dark matter manifest themselves, an invisible and mysterious substance believed to make up 85% of all matter in the universe. By studying the cosmic web, astronomers can understand how dark matter is distributed in space and how it influences the large-scale structure of the universe;

geometry and the destiny of the universe. The cosmic web is the place where the geometry of the universe is reflected, that is, its shape and curvature. By studying the cosmic web, astronomers can understand whether the universe is flat, spherical or hyperbolic and what its physical properties are, such as density, energy and expansion rate.

The cosmic web is therefore a fundamental structure for understanding the origin and destiny of the universe and galaxies. However, its observation is very difficult, because the gas that composes it emits very weak radiation and because the cosmic web is very distant from us. For this reason, astronomers use different techniques to detect it, such as the use of quasars as backlight sources, or the use of instruments sensitive to the Lyman alpha line of hydrogen.

What are the latest discoveries about the cosmic web?

The latest discoveries about the cosmic web were made possible thanks to a new instrument installed on the WM Keck Observatory in Hawaii, the Keck Cosmic Web Imager, or KCWI. The KCWI is able to see the cosmic web without the need for quasars for the first time, revealing new details about its shape and composition.

The KCWI allowed astronomers to create a three-dimensional map of the cosmic web in a region of the sky called the SSA22 Field. This region contains several galaxies active in star formation and the production of ultraviolet radiation, which excites hydrogen gas in the cosmic web and causes it to shine at the Lyman alpha line wavelength.

By analyzing different Lyman alpha emissions at different wavelengths, Martin’s team was able to reconstruct the three-dimensional shape of the network in this region and measure its physical properties, such as density, temperature and the motion of hydrogen gas.

The team found that the cosmic web in this region has a complex and dynamic structurewith filaments that extend for millions of light years and intersect at nodes where galaxy clusters are located, furthermore the team also discovered that hydrogen gas in the cosmic web has a temperature of around 10,000 degrees Kelvin it’s a speed of about 300 kilometers per second.

These discoveries are important because they show how the cosmic network is the place where the formation and evolution of galaxies takes place, thanks to the flow of gas that feeds them and makes them interact with each other, furthermore they show how it is the place where the effects of dark matter, which determines the distribution of ordinary matter throughout it.

If you are attracted by science or technology, continue to follow us, so you don’t miss the latest news from all over the world!