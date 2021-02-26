The cosmic silence that seems to reign beyond the atmosphere has been deciphered by the Virgo observatories in Europe and LIGO in the United States. The revelation of gravitational waves has managed to connect us with remote phenomena such as the collisions of black holes or neutron stars, millions or billions of light years from Earth. From those powerful chirps that reverberate in the universe, the Argentine artist Tomás Sarraceno received 2021 with a New Year’s concert in Rome through a multisensory installation of lasers, sounds and vibrations.

The artist, who defines the event as “a guide to hear without the ears, to see without the eyes”, has audible the gravitational signals of light and radio collected by the planetary antenna network and has harmonized them with sounds and vibrations of the nature, such as those generated by spiders in their webs, environmental sounds or noises produced by man. For this, it has collaborated with scientists and experts from the European Gravitational Observatory (EGO) in Italy.