Titan is an entity that, since it emerged on the Mexican music scene in 1992, has never left, but has never returned either. Since they started making music, Julián Lede and Emilio Acevedo, two of its members, have always liked appropriation, the idea of ​​collecting samples, like someone who takes something from the trash, recycles it and gives it a new meaning. More than 30 years later and with what might seem contradictory, the group remains an intermittent and eternal band. In their most recent return, they bring with them Mothershiptheir most recent production, which brings with it cosmic psychedelia, danzón and the electrorock that has always characterized them.

Their new album, which comes out seven years after Lady (2016) —which in turn had an 11-year separation from the record label Titan (2005)—, they have done it on their terms, without pressure and when the creative vein called them again to continue with a proposal that at the time was described as “unconventional”, a mix of electrorock with experimental touches, but that Over the years it has become their hallmark that made their music popular, but at the same time gave them the name of cult band.

“It doesn't bother me in the least, because I don't know what exactly that means either.” [risas]For me, what is interesting is being able to continue working and also having an audience of ours, in my niche, that is interested in these musical developments that we do. Beyond becoming a super famous group or having a lot of money, to the extent that we can continue working the way we like, it is the best thing that can happen to me in life,” says Lede through a video call.

Mothershipwhich according to Lede returns to the band's origins, combines elements of dance, electrorock, pop overtones, computerized sounds, extracted dialogues that “invite you to dance in the apocalypse” and retrofuturistic touches. All in a backbone inside an “alien laboratory” that prepares a trip to Acapulco or another planet; and that does not lose the acid humor of the band.

“There is a fairly strong musical flirtation with this idea of ​​making contact with other planetoids like this, to see if they can save us.” [risas]. Additionally, it has a very classic Titan element. We wanted to return to the mecca, but expanding and playing with elements that we had not done before, like going a little further into that side of the soundscape. We set up our studio, without a taximeter, we wandered around and we were able to take the time necessary to be able to say what we wanted,” he says.

Let go that plays with computerized noises and soap opera dialogues Ruby (2004) and the voice of actress Itati Cantoral, known for playing Soraya Montenegro in the soap opera Maria, the one from the neighborhood (nineteen ninety five); either The preacherwith riffs of guitar, drums and the background sermon of the child preacher Nezareth Castillo; as well as Baby'O, with their synthesizers that evoke the old memories of Acapulco and the nightclub with the same name, are some of the compositions that evoke the experimentation and the work times that the band takes to develop an album in times in which music has been normalized. publication and saturation of the market with singles.

“For me, music is like breathing, in the sense that you can't be breathing out all the time. If you are constantly taking air out, it will gradually weaken the flow. These spaces that we take, between album and album, I think are good to be able to gain strength again, so that when we see each other, what we want to propose is forceful and that we really have something to say,” she adds.

Due to this same philosophy of the band, the incorporation of Yamil Rezc, who renews the alienation of Titan to replace Jay de la Cueva, was not complex. Rezc, who worked as a producer for Julieta Venegas for different albums, in addition to collaborating with the soundtrack of 007: Specter and The flower house, He is not unknown to Titan and his incorporation, according to Lede, occurred “in a very natural way.”

“We have known him since the beginning of the band. We have the same musical tastes and that helps a lot to combine in many things. The feeling was as if he had always been in the family and on the other hand, since he is an experienced producer and has worked with many bands, for him, let's say, it is easy to integrate and understand the psychology of the group. The truth is that he was a win-win,” he says.

The debut of Titán with its new member and with the brand new album has Lede excited. “It's going to get better,” she says. It will be this Saturday at the Noche de Primavera musical event, in Mexico City, along with other bands such as the Colombians Aterciopelados or the soloist of Monterrey Jonáz, who belongs to the popular band Plastilina Mosh.

Part of the band's new proposal includes a commitment to artificial intelligence for the creation of the videos of the nine songs that make up Mothership plus three bonus tracks. He admits that they began to steal images from different sites and that more than joining the technology trend, it was a necessity.

“When we finished piracy of images we realized that we were not going to be able to take them that way or upload them online. That led us to artificial intelligence and seeing what translation or money laundering it could do. We have always liked appropriation, the idea of ​​working with samples that's it It was like a job just as badass as recording the album and of which we are extremely proud,” he concludes with a satisfactory smile.

Subscribe to the EL PAÍS Mexico newsletter and to whatsapp channel and receive all the key information on current events in this country.