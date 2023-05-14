Astronomers have been observing its light for three years. And this is the biggest cosmic explosion ever seen, which could be the result of a vast cloud of gas, perhaps thousands of times larger than the Sun, and violently altered by a supermassive black hole.

The explosion, classified as AT2021lwx and which occurred almost 8 billion light-years away, when the universe was about 6 billion years old, is described in a study led by the University of Southampton and published on Friday by the scientific journal Monthly Notices. of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Most supernovae – as the explosion of a dying star is called – are visible for a few months. This one, however, was located three years ago and is still being detected by a network of telescopes. The massive explosion is ten times brighter than any known supernova, and three times brighter than the event known as a tidal rupture, in which a star falls into a supermassive black hole.

The researchers believe that the explosion is the result of a very rare event: a vast cloud of gas, possibly thousands of times larger than our Sun, that was violently perturbed by a supermassive black hole. In this way, fragments of the gas cloud would be being swallowed by the black hole, sending shock waves through its remains and the dusty outline of the hole.

Last year, astronomers witnessed the brightest explosion ever recorded: a gamma-ray explosion known as GRB 221009A, which occurred 2 billion light-years from Earth. That explosion was brighter than the one just described, but it only lasted a fraction of the time, meaning the total energy released by AT2021lwx is much greater.

The explosion was detected in 2020 by the Zwicky Transient Facility and later by the Asteroid Terrestrial Impact Last Alert System (Atlas). The two astronomical survey systems are based in the US and are tasked with monitoring the sky for objects that change rapidly in brightness, which indicates the existence of cosmic events. “We discovered it by chance,” said University of Southampton researcher Philip Wiseman, who noted that “something that glowed for more than two years was considered very unusual.” For that reason, the object continued to be investigated with the Gran Telescopio de Canarias; the New Technologies Telescope (from the European Southern Observatory), in Chile; and the Neil Gehrels Swift (a collaboration between NASA, the UK and Italy).

NEXT STEPS

The team now wants to gather more data about the explosion by measuring different wavelengths, including X-rays, which can reveal the object’s surface and temperature, as well as underlying processes.

The researchers will run even more complex computer simulations.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.