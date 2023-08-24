Edia has launched a crowdfunding campaign on makuke to raise the necessary funds to launch on the Japanese market Cosmic Fantasy Collection 2, scheduled for December of this year. The fundraising campaign aims at three million yen (about 19,000 euros). Cosmic Fantasy Collection 2 will include the following titles:

Cosmic Fantasy 3: Bouken Shounen Rei (September 1992, PC Engine Super CD-ROM²)

(September 1992, PC Engine Super CD-ROM²) Cosmic Fantasy 4: Ginga Shounen Densetsu – Totsunyuu-hen Densetsu no Prelude (June 1994, PC Engine Super CD-ROM²)

(June 1994, PC Engine Super CD-ROM²) Cosmic Fantasy 4: Ginga Shounen Densetsu – Gekitou-hen Hikari no Uchuu no Naka de… (November 1994, PC Engine Super CD-ROM²)

The first Cosmic Fantasy Collection was launched on Nintendo Switch on December 15, 2022, but only in Japan.

Source: Edia Street Gematsu