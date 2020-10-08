For schoolchildren in Buryatia, they bought a cosmetic product instead of an antiseptic and spent 60 million rubles on it. This was announced by a member of the regional headquarters of the All-Russian Popular Front Maxim Kireenko on his page in Facebook…

The activist analyzed the product, the website of the supplier company, procurement and GOSTs. It turned out that the total amount of contracts concluded on September 2 and 10 by the Ministry of Education of the republic is 60 million rubles.

Kireenko found out that the manufacturer of the purchased goods, the NOVAKHIM company, specializes in the production of anti-freeze products “at reasonable prices.” He noticed that in the left corner of the label the product indicated an alcohol content of more than 70 percent. At the same time, the company’s website contains products exclusively with an alcohol content of 60 and 5 percent. “The label on the product differs from the information from the manufacturer’s website, perhaps the result of work in Photoshop,” writes Kireenko.

In the declaration of goods it is indicated that the product is registered as “liquid cosmetic products”, while a high-quality antiseptic must comply with GOST with the mark “disinfectants”. Therefore, the activist notes, the purchased cosmetic product cannot be called an antiseptic.

The Ministry of Education and Science of Buryatia signed two contracts for the supply of funds without a tender. One of the contracts for 49 million rubles was signed on September 2 with delivery on the same day. “Most of the goods worth over 26 million rubles in an amount of over 80 thousand liters were delivered on September 2, 2020,” the public figure writes.

Thus, the supplier was able not only to conclude a contract, but also to concentrate a huge amount of goods in a warehouse in Buryatia and to deliver almost 40 thousand liters of the substance to the regions of the republic in one day. “Either the supplier knew in advance that the contract would be concluded and had delivered the goods in Buryatia in advance, or at the time of signing the acts of acceptance of the goods there weren’t in the field,” noted Kireenko.

The supplier of the funds, the company “SM”, works mainly in Tatarstan, but the Ministry of Education and Science of Buryatia has become the largest buyer throughout Russia. “The Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Buryatia has purchased cosmetics from an anti-freeze manufacturer without bidding. But for inexpensive. So there is nothing to be surprised at the sharp surge in diseases after the opening of schools, “summed up Kireenko.