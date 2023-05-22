There may be talk of beauty rituals. Maybe self care. Or that they are simply seen in a utilitarian way: the cream that protects you from the sun or the one that prevents the skin from drying out. But, be that as it may, cosmetic and beauty products are very present in our day to day. And almost all of them reach us and are kept in good condition thanks to a plastic container.

“If in the bathroom of any house we see hundreds of products that are from the cosmetics sector and that each and every one of them has some type of plastic container, you realize the amount of this material that is generated,” explains Román Pérez. Pérez is the director of the Bioengineering Institute of Technology (BIT) and director of the Degree in Bioengineering at UIC Barcelona. Together with Begoña Bosch, a BIT researcher and deputy director of the same degree, they are the researchers leading the project after an innovative proposal. They have created what, they say, is the first solid cosmetic in which everything is used: the product is single-use because its container is also applied to the skin. With this, plastics disappear completely from the equation.

The researchers have used their previous experience to create this amazing proposal. “We are dedicated above all to developing materials and biomaterials to regenerate tissues,” says Pérez. In these contexts, the importance of materials being compatible with the human body is extreme. The process of bringing them to the market is very long —understandably, we are talking about issues such as tissues and even possible organs— and researchers began to wonder if these discoveries could not have other applications, such as cosmetics. They had the ‘know-how’. If they are capable of regenerating a tissue, they would be equally capable of acting on a wrinkle, they thought.

In terms of sustainability, the importance of the cosmetic sector is relevant. There are all those plastics that fill our bathrooms. “There are so many products with so many diversifications,” says Pérez, who, as the researcher recalls, ends up making you think about what could be done to tackle it. “We have brought these two themes together: tissue regeneration and sustainability in the world of cosmetics,” he says.

To create this plastic-free cosmetic, they have used completely natural elements, the raw materials used in their medical work. In its composition there are algae, shrimp and sand. As Begoña Bosch indicates, “we want to use a material that is 100% natural.” Pérez adds: “and that they are also waste that nature gives us, they are waste that it does not want.” “On top of that, they are biocompatible and we can use them with beneficial properties,” he adds.

“Polysaccharides are extracted from shrimp and algae, which are polymers that, when they come into contact with water, form a material called hydrogel,” says the expert. It is “like a jelly” which, when applied to human skin, has a cream-like texture.

For this reason too, to use the innovation of these researchers, you just have to moisten it. In fact, it looks like a small sponge ready to be used. But even with this process resources are saved: only the residual water that remains on the face after washing it is needed to activate the process. Furthermore, the product also respects the consumption of water during the manufacturing process, minimizing the need for this material and allowing its recovery.

At the same time, since all its ingredients are organic and natural, the indirect impact it has on the environment would be potentially less. Cosmetic and beauty products, in general, have a footprint connected to their use, since when we use them we are exposing them to the environment. Just think of what has happened to sunscreen creams and corals in recent decades. If all the ingredients come from nature, do we also make sure that this exposure is going to be the least harmful possible? Pérez acknowledges that it is an interesting idea and that, in essence, it would be. Continuing with sun creams, he points out that, maintaining his proposal and thus using derivatives of algae or crustaceans, if these molecules remain in seawater “nothing would happen because they would be completely harmless and would be totally compatible with life”.

Cosmetics without packaging in the bathroom



So, how long will it take for these cosmetics to use and not throw away to reach the shelves of our bathrooms? Bosch and Pérez have created a line of products to exemplify what can be done with their proposal, although in reality what they have developed is what is known as “a ‘carrier'”. That is, what the brands in the sector can convert their product into something without packaging by adding their characteristics and ingredients.

“We have this little sponge, which would be the excipient in which we could incorporate any molecule,” says Pérez. “In the end, any active principle can be added,” adds Bosch, “we have tested a wide variety.” In his line, there are six products that connect with the latest major trends in the cosmetics market, such as an acne treatment, an anti-pollution product or an eye contour care product. “We have seen that it is stable and, therefore, you can do whatever you want,” adds the researcher. To start with, the basic cosmetic container itself that they have already created can already provide properties.

The researchers are already seeing interest among brands in the sector, but it could increase if the rules against plastic become tougher. As Román Pérez recalls, if the European Union draws up a regulation regulating plastics in cosmetics and beauty —”and this is the order of the day”—, companies would need to find a way to continue selling and distributing the product, eliminating something that is now essential part of how it gets to market.

Regulatory or not, we asked him if he could reach the market in a short time, Pérez points out that it is “the million dollar question”. “We are in a phase in which the product is quite developed and in which there are some companies that have shown themselves to be very interested,” he indicates, but recalls that this mode of presentation is “significantly disruptive” at the consumer level. It is “changing the concept of a cream of a lifetime with its plastic pot and its creamy texture to something solid that you have to apply your water to and that does not have plastic,” recalls Bosch. The researcher is confident that only “a change of mentality” is needed. One that, considering all the problems that plastic creates, doesn’t seem so difficult to achieve.